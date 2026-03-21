Iran's IRGC launched its 70th wave of retaliatory strikes, targeting over 55 US and Israeli locations across the region. In response, Israel's IDF claimed it eliminated senior commanders of Iran's Basij Force and Ministry of Intelligence.

IRGC Announces 'Operation True Promise 4'

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday announced the execution of the 70th wave of its retaliatory Operation True Promise 4, saying the latest phase targeted more than 55 locations occupied by the US and the Israeli regime across the region. In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC described the opening moments of the latest phase as marked by "loud explosions, bursts of fire, and columns of smoke" throughout the targeted areas.

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According to the statement, five US military installations were targeted during the operation, namely al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia, al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates, Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. The Corps said the strikes were carried out using Qiam and Emad missile systems alongside attack drones, describing this stage of the reprisal as part of a broader strategy of "gradual attrition."

The statement added that operations by the IRGC's Aerospace Force concentrated on strategic zones in the port of Haifa and the city of Tel Aviv. Among the locations mentioned were Hadera, Kiryat Ono, Savion, and Ben Ami. It said Khorramshahr-4 and multi-warhead Qadr missile systems were deployed, resulting in impacts "beyond the enemy's estimates," and contributing to worsening conditions in the territories.

The IRGC said, "It is necessary at this stage of the war to once again remind that the IRGC, in its offensive strategy, will target the origin of any aggression against the Islamic Republic's territory and national sovereignty with strikes beyond previous ones."

IDF Claims Elimination of Senior Iranian Commanders

Meanwhile, Israel's defence forces have claimed that they have eliminsted Esmail Ahmadi, the head of the Intelligence Division of the Basij Force, as well as several other senior commanders in a strike on the senior leadership of the Basij Force in the heart of Tehran. IDF said that Ahmadi played a central role in advancing and executing attacks carried out by Basij Forces.

IDF further claimed that he was also responsible for enforcing public order and the regime's values on behalf of the IRGC and leading major suppression operations during the recent internal protests in Iran.

IDF also claimed to have eliminated Mehdi Rastami Sh'mastan, a key commander in the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence. IDF said that Sh'mastan was a key figure in promoting activities and attacks against Israeli and Jewish civilians around the world.

The IDF alleged that Iran's Ministry of Intelligence is the Iranian regime's primary intelligence organization and serves as one of the regime's central mechanisms of oppression and terror.