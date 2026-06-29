Former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni terms Iran's funeral invite to PM Modi a 'good gesture,' reflecting India's continued importance as a strategic partner for Tehran despite recent geopolitical complexities and diplomatic gaps.

Former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni described Iran's invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the state funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "good gesture" and a reflection of Tehran's continued view of India as an important strategic partner.

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Speaking on Iran's formal invitation extended by President Masoud Pezeshkian to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the funeral ceremonies scheduled from July 4 to July 9, Soni said the move highlights the importance Iran attaches to its ties with India despite recent geopolitical complexities.

Strategic Context and Precedent

"It's a good gesture on the part of Iran. During the recent crisis, India's position was not seen as particularly pro-Israel, and despite certain diplomatic gaps, Iran still feels India deserves the respect due to it," Soni said.

He noted that while Prime Minister Modi's attendance is not necessary, India should respond at an appropriate level. Drawing from precedent, Soni pointed out that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did not attend Ayatollah Khomeini's funeral in 1989, with India instead sending an official delegation.

He also highlighted the broader strategic importance of maintaining engagement with Tehran, particularly in the context of India's energy security and regional interests. "Iran continues to be important for India from a security and strategic point of view. We have civilizational ties, and projects like Chabahar underline that relationship. India should not be kept out of key developments in the Hormuz region," he said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's invitation to PM Modi comes as Tehran prepares for a multi-city funeral for Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike in February. Sources indicate New Delhi is yet to take a final decision on the level of representation. (ANI)