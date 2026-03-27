Iranian President Pezeshkian visited a grocery store amid escalating tensions with the US and Israel. The IDF has warned it will disarm Hezbollah, which an analyst says Iran is using as part of its strategy to hold leverage over the global economy.

The Iranian President Pezeshkian was seen visiting a grocery store to check if everything was okay, reported Press TV. In a one-minute and fourteen-second video, the president can be seen walking around the store casually and shaking hands with common people. The video surfaced online as the tensions between US, Israel and Iran escalate further as the war is in its fourth week.

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IDF Issues Stern Warning to Hezbollah

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson BG Effie Defrin issued a stern warning regarding the escalating tensions on the northern border, asserting that the military will take direct action to disarm Hezbollah if the Lebanese government fails to do so. In a video address, Defrin highlighted the long-standing security challenges, stating, "For years, we have been defending our northern border against Hezbollah's attacks on our civilians." He further alleged that the group has persisted in its efforts to "rearm and re-weaponise in violation of the ceasefire agreement."

Hezbollah's Rearmament Efforts

To substantiate these claims, the address included testimony from Hezbollah political council member Wafiq Safa, who admitted that the group and the Islamic Resistance were "working to rebuild their capabilities." Safa specifically referenced advancements in "missile capabilities--in both quantity and quality," as well as the "rebuilding of their suicide drones." Defrin contended that these efforts are "funded and trained by the Iranian terror regime," accusing Hezbollah of stockpiling missiles, training ground forces, and rebuilding infrastructure while "operating from civilian areas as part of their war tactic." He noted that on March 2, the group "chose to join the Iranian terror regime in their attacks against Israel, putting both Israeli and Lebanese civilians at risk."

Analyst on Iran's Strategic Leverage

Before this, as tensions in West Asia reach a critical juncture, Ali Vaez, the Iran Project Director and Senior Adviser to the President at the Crisis Group, has provided a stark assessment of the current military and diplomatic deadlock. The situation remains volatile as Washington signals a desire for talks while Tehran continues to maintain a defiant stance. In an interview with ANI, Vaez highlighted the strategic leverage Iran believes it holds over the international community. "The Iranians believe they have the upper hand by holding the global economy hostage through the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, creating a situation without an easy solution for President Trump. If he escalates, they could kill more Americans and involve the Houthis in Yemen to close the Bab al-Mandab, cutting access to the Red Sea. Such moves would send markets into turmoil," he explained. (ANI)