Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. Both sides reaffirmed Iran's sovereignty, with Iran expressing trust in China's role to promote peace and stop the ongoing regional conflict.

Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wherein both sides affirmed Iran's right to safeguard national sovereignty. Araghchi said Iran trusts China in playing a crucial role in promoting peace and stopping the war.

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In a post on X, Araghchi said, "I held constructive talks in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both sides reaffirmed Iran's right to safeguard national sovereignty and national dignity. The Iranian side appreciates the four-point proposal put forward by the Chinese side on upholding and promoting regional peace and stability. The Iranian side trusts the Chinese side and expects the Chinese side to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and stopping war, and supports the establishment of a new post-war regional architecture that can coordinate development and security." 我在北京同中国外长王毅进行了富有建设性的会谈。双方重申伊朗有权维护国家主权和民族尊严，伊方赞赏中方提出的关于维护和促进地区和平稳定的四点主张。伊方信任中方，期待中方为促和止战继续发挥积极作用，并支持建立能够统筹发展与安全的战后地区新架构。 pic.twitter.com/esQRcapEGx — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 6, 2026 Chinese FM Wang Yi met with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/VIOH9i4OnR — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) May 6, 2026

China Calls for Cessation of Hostilities

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Lin Jian, said that China called for cessation of hostilities. In a post on X, he said, "Chinese FM Wang Yi held talks with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing. The current regional situation is at a critical stage of whether the conflict could end. A comprehensive cessation of hostilities brooks no delay, restarting the conflict would be even more ill-advised, and upholding the commitment to negotiation is of paramount importance." Chinese FM Wang Yi held talks with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing. The current regional situation is at a critical stage of whether the conflict could end. A comprehensive cessation of hostilities brooks no delay, restarting the conflict would be even more… pic.twitter.com/HS2ruirGYv — Lin Jian 林剑 (@SpoxCHN_LinJian) May 6, 2026

"China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and appreciates Iran's readiness to seek political solutions through diplomatic means. China stands ready to further step up its efforts to de-escalate the situation and end the fighting, continue to facilitate the launch of peace talks, and play a greater role in restoring peace and tranquility in the Middle East," he added.

Visit's Geopolitical Significance

The visit is crucial as it comes a week before US President Donald Trump's much-awaited China visit on May 14 and 15. Iran is a close ally of China and both leaders, Araghchi and Wang have held at least three telephonic conversations since the outbreak of hostilities. Through this meeting, Iran conveyed three pointers- its position on war, reaffirming its ties with the country and securing economic and diplomatic support, as per Al Jazeera. China is critical of both- Iran and the US. With Iran over closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the US over its naval blockade of Iranian ports, as per Al Jazeera.

US Urges China to Pressure Iran

Earlier in his press briefing on May 5, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on China to press Iran to stop holding the global economy hostage. "I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told, and that is that what you are doing in the Straits is causing you to be globally isolated. You're the bad guy in this. You guys should not be blowing up ships, you should not be putting mines, you should not be holding hostage the global economy. I hope the Chinese bring, whether it's done privately but I hope it's done directly, that that's the message they deliver to them.

China is an export-driven economy. That means they depend on other countries to buy from them. Well, you can't buy from them if you can't ship it there and you can't buy from them if your economy is being destroyed by what Iran is doing. So it is in China's interest that Iran stop closing the Straits. It's harming China as well," he had said. (ANI)