Iran's Ambassador to India warns of an imminent fuel cost spike due to regional conflict. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has declared a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, vowing to stop all ships to/from Iran.

Iran Warns of Energy Market Disruption

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has warned that the ongoing regional conflict is poised to disrupt global energy markets, cautioning that a spike in fuel costs is imminent. Speaking on the volatile situation, the Ambassador told ANI that Tehran is prepared for all contingencies. "Our high-ranking officials have announced that we are ready for any option, and I think these conflicts disturb everything, and you can see the price of petroleum in the near future. Unfortunately, the Zionist regime wants to drag the United States into this conflict," Fathali said.

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Addressing concerns regarding maritime security and the movement of vessels through one of the world's most critical energy corridors, the envoy indicated that a formal protocol for navigation is under development. "The Iranian side said that in the near future, we will announce a mechanism for passing or safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz," he noted.

US Imposes Naval Blockade on Strait of Hormuz

These warnings from Tehran come as the maritime crisis reached a tipping point in Washington, where US President Donald Trump declared a naval blockade on all vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz. The move follows the collapse of negotiations between American and Iranian delegations.

Issuing the directive after the talks ended without an agreement, the President stated, "Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz."

Trump Issues Stern Warning

Expanding on the scope of the maritime operation, Trump noted that the US Navy intends to locate and board any ship in international waters found to have provided transit payments to Tehran. "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas," he declared.

The President further warned that the blockade is operational from the current time. He issued a stern caution to Iranian forces, asserting that any personnel who targeted American or civilian ships would be "BLOWN TO HELL," adding that the US military is "LOCKED AND LOADED" to eliminate the remainder of Iran's military assets.

CENTCOM Confirms Blockade Details

Providing technical details on the enforcement of this immediate military measure, a statement from CENTCOM clarified that the restrictions are directed specifically at vessels moving to or from Iranian ports. The military command confirmed the blockade was scheduled to commence at 10 am ET today, Monday, April 13.

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