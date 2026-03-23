Iran has threatened to mine the entire Persian Gulf and shut down all maritime traffic if its southern coast or islands are attacked. The warning comes amid rising tensions with the US, which is reportedly considering military options against Iranian infrastructure.

Iran Threatens Gulf Closure if Coast Targeted

Iran has issued a stark warning that any attack on its southern coastline or strategic islands will trigger a sweeping military response, including mining the entire Persian Gulf and effectively shutting down maritime traffic. The warning, issued by Iran’s Defence Council, signals a major escalation in the ongoing conflict with the United States and its allies.

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According to the statement, “Any attempt to attack Iran's coasts or islands will cause all access routes in the Gulf… to be mined,” highlighting Tehran’s readiness to deploy various types of sea mines, including floating explosives released from coastal areas.

Iran further warned that such action would turn the entire Gulf into a restricted zone similar to the already tense Strait of Hormuz, severely limiting global shipping movement for an extended period.

Also Read: $1.2 Trillion at Risk: How Iran’s Hormuz Blockade Could Shake Global Supply Chains

Rising War Tensions Threaten Global Energy Routes

The warning comes amid reports that the US is considering military options targeting Iran’s key oil export hub, Kharg Island, to pressure Tehran into reopening vital shipping lanes.

Iran emphasised that clearing sea mines would be extremely difficult, recalling past challenges. “One should not forget the failure of more than 100 minesweepers in the 1980s in removing a few sea mines,” the statement noted, underscoring the long-term disruption such a move could cause.

The escalating standoff has raised global concerns, as the Persian Gulf remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. Any prolonged disruption could severely impact oil supplies, shipping routes, and global markets.

The threat also reinforces Iran’s position that it retains control over maritime access in the region, insisting that neutral vessels must coordinate with Tehran for safe passage.

With tensions already high following weeks of conflict, Iran’s latest warning signals the possibility of a broader regional crisis—one that could disrupt global energy flows and deepen economic uncertainty worldwide.

Also Read: Can America Really Switch Off Iran's Lights?