The Iranian Embassy in India thanked Indians for their 'kindness and humanity' in donating money and jewellery to rebuild Iran. It specifically praised the people of Kashmir for their heartfelt solidarity, citing moving examples of support.

The Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday thanked the "kindness" and "humanity" of Indians for donating money and jewellery to rebuild Iran. The Embassy said they will remember India's kindness forever.

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"We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India," the embassy said.

We will never forget your kindness and humanity. Thank you, India. https://t.co/hiYnIEfN3D — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Kashmir's Heartfelt Solidarity

"With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India," it further said.

With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India. https://t.co/6rEyYEfjHu — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Poignant Acts of Generosity

The embassy also noted the sacrifice of a woman who donated the momento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago.

"A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you, Kashmir. Thank you, India."

A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never… pic.twitter.com/0zFcJwGhj0 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

"Even Kashmiri children are offering their piggy banks as gifts to Iran. God bless you," the embassy said.

Even Kashmiri children are offering their piggy banks as gifts to Iran. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/OfI6w4rNUb — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Donation Drive in Budgam

Locals in Budgam have donated gold, silver, and cash to support Iran in the wake of the Gulf War crisis, showing their solidarity with the country.

Speaking to ANI, Mohsin Ali from Budgam said a stall has been set up at Masjid Imam Zaman with the sincere purpose of collecting donations.

"At Masjid Imam Zaman, we have set up a stall with the sincere purpose of collecting donations. Our mothers and sisters are contributing jewellery, copper, and cash so that we can support Iran in its current situation," Mohsin Ali said.

He said that since they cannot go to Iran to support, they can at least provide financial aid to support Iran and to serve humanity.(ANI)