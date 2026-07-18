Iran has officially suspended its commitments to a 14-point MoU with the US, citing American 'aggressive actions'. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister stated the US 'trampled on all its commitments' and vowed to 'teach a lesson to aggressors'.

Iran Suspends MoU, Citing US 'Aggressive Actions'

Amid the escalating regional tensions, Iran has officially declared the suspension of its commitments to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding signed with the US. According to Fars news agency, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that the Islamic Republic is no longer fulfilling its obligations, attributing it to the US' "aggressive actions", which he said violated the terms of the MoU.

"We were in negotiations. Unfortunately, the Americans themselves took these aggressive actions, violating their commitments under the memorandum of understanding in this regard. Practically, America has trampled on all its commitments and suspended them all. We have also suspended all our commitments under that memorandum of understanding, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, and we are not currently fulfilling those obligations," he stated.

He further recognised the ongoing Iranian action as "united and decisive defence." Asserting that the path chosen by Washington is irrational, the Deputy Foreign Minister reaffirmed Tehran's resolve to "teach a lesson to aggressors." "What we are currently facing is a united and decisive defence of our country, and I believe the Americans have already received their answer this time--that their aggressive actions won't lead anywhere. In fact, if they were wise, they should have chosen other solutions. But for us, the path forward is a decisive defence of our country and teaching a lesson to the aggressors," he affirmed.

Details of the Suspended Agreement

The 14-point agreement, signed between the US and Iran and mediated by Qatar and Pakistan last month, provided for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and committed both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days. It also included provisions for the removal of the US naval blockade, safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, phased sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets and a US-backed economic development programme for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion.

IRGC Issues Warnings and Claims Attacks

Warning to Nations Hosting US Troops

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued an explicit warning to nations hosting American troops, stating that they must prepare for a "corresponding response" amid escalating regional conflicts, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The military wing demanded that these host nations "activate their civil defence units to protect their citizens and move them away from potential military targets", accusing regional governments of allowing their territories to be used as launchpads for aggression against Iran.

Strikes Claimed on US Bases in Kuwait

In an initial execution of this threat, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the IRGC's claims that its ground forces utilised unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles to strike an American military logistics centre situated at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, asserting that the operation inflicted casualties among the personnel deployed at the installation.

Simultaneously, the group stated that its forces launched an offensive against the US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, asserting that the cross-border operation successfully disabled radar systems while destroying a weapons maintenance hangar and a drone facility at the site.

Broader US-Iran Military Exchanges

These hostile manoeuvres follow a severe escalation in regional hostilities, as the United States and Iran exchanged a fresh wave of military strikes on Saturday. The latest military actions involved American strikes against Iranian defensive positions, alongside retaliatory Iranian missile and drone deployments targeted across the Gulf region.

According to the US Central Command, American forces conducted a seventh consecutive night of aerial operations aimed at diminishing Iranian military capabilities late Friday. In a statement released early Saturday, the military command confirmed the operations had successfully targeted "surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities."

Following these operations, Iranian state television reported that the American airstrikes caused significant damage to transport links in Bandar Khamir, located within the southern Hormozgan province on the Strait of Hormuz. The bombardment of crucial highway and railway infrastructure appeared intended to isolate the major port city of Bandar Abbas from key logistical routes leading to central Iran and Tehran.

On the other hand, addressing the American public on Thursday evening, US President Donald Trump had commented on the progress of the military campaign, stating, "We are likewise winning big in Iran, and you will see the fruits of that labour very, very shortly."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)