Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned recent US military strikes as 'brutal war crimes,' warning Gulf neighbors against assisting the US. Tehran accused Washington of violating international law and a recent 'Islamabad Memorandum' treaty.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a sharp condemnation of recent US military strikes against the Islamic Republic, describing the actions as brutal war crimes that flagrantly violate international law and the United Nations Charter. In a formal statement, the Ministry warned neighbouring countries, specifically those along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, of their international obligations to prevent their territories, airspace, and waters from being utilised as staging grounds for US military aggression.

Iran Asserts Right to Self-Defense

"Over the past few days, the criminal U.S. regime--simultaneously with its declaration of a naval blockade against the Iranian nation, which is an explicit admission of violating another portion of its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum--has escalated its aggressive attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran and committed numerous war crimes, specifically targeting civilian facilities and infrastructure," the statement read. "The Islamic Republic of Iran, while condemning the colonial and hegemonic policy of the United States in violating the sovereignty of nations through the deployment of its bases and military forces, strongly warns all countries--especially the southern neighbors of the Persian Gulf--of their responsibility to prevent the U.S. from using their territory and facilities to prepare and execute aggressive attacks against Iran. It emphasises that Iran's defensive strikes against military bases and assets used to commit aggression against Iran are consistent with Iran's legal and inherent right to self-defense under international law and Article 51 of the UN Charter." it added.

Tehran cautioned that "the origin and source of attacks against Iran will be the legitimate target of defensive strikes by the brave Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," citing Iran's inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

"These illegal attacks are undoubtedly a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while strongly condemning these attacks and committed crimes, extends its congratulations and condolences to the resilient and honorable families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to preserve Iran's territorial integrity, independence, and dignity, and prays to the Almighty for the health of our dear veterans," the Ministry stated.

US Accused of Breaching 'War Termination Memorandum'

The Ministry highlighted that the renewed hostilities follow the US administration's decision to abandon the "Islamabad Memorandum," a 14-point agreement signed just 20 days prior. "The treaty-breaking and warmongering U.S. ruling establishment has once again committed the betrayal of diplomacy, and by disrespecting the institution of mediation and repeatedly violating the rites of dialogue and understanding, has breached and nullified all components of the "War Termination Memorandum" dated June 17. The full responsibility for the consequences of this breach of treaty lies with the arrogant U.S. regime," the statement read.

Tehran accused Washington of betraying diplomacy for the third time in a year, claiming that the US has effectively nullified the war-termination framework by reimposing a naval blockade and escalating strikes against Iranian infrastructure.

Details of Alleged US Attacks

The statement detailed a series of recent attacks, which the Ministry categorised as grave international crimes under the Geneva Conventions. These included the strike on the 388th Army Brigade quarters in Bampur, Iranshahr, on July 15, which resulted in the death of seven personnel. Additionally, the Ministry cited attacks on civilian infrastructure, including in Howeyzeh, Dehloran and Chabahar. "The attacks include the strike on the 388th Army Brigade quarters in Bampur, Iranshahr, on the morning of Wednesday, July 15, which led to the martyrdom of seven patriotic defenders and the wounding of several others; the attack on a wheat storage silo in Howeyzeh county; the attack on a mineral water production factory in the Musian district of Dehloran; and the attack on the Chabahar marine control tower with the aim of disrupting aid to fishermen and undermining the security of maritime trade, among many other similar attacks that have been carried out by the American aggressors in just the last week," it stated.

Call for Regional Cooperation

"The Islamic Republic of Iran harbors no hostility toward any of its neighbors," the Ministry stated, emphasising that long-term security in the region can only be achieved through local cooperation, independent of "destructive and malicious" U.S. military intervention. As the conflict intensifies, Tehran has vowed to utilise all available capabilities to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against what it terms the "American-Zionist hybrid war", stating that it "will show no leniency in this path."