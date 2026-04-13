Iran's envoy to India says Tehran is ready for peace talks with the US but also for war. He stated negotiations will only resume if Iran's rights are recognised and warned that a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would violate international law.

After Washington and Tehran hit a stalemate during recent ceasefire negotiations, Iran's envoy to India, Ambassador Mohammad Fathali, on Monday said that the Iranian delegation was ready for peace but said that Iran would continue talks only if its rights are recognised.

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Iran's Stance: 'Ready for Peace, Ready for War'

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Fathali said key issues in the negotiations held in Islamabad, Pakistan included nuclear concerns, sanctions relief, war reparations and other conditions, but said that some demands of the US were "unlawful". "Our high-ranking officials and delegations said that we are ready for peace. We are ready for negotiation. But you should know that, and you should be aware that Iran is also ready for war..." he said.

Asked whether Iran would agree to a second round of talks, the Iranian envoy said, "We have formally and officially announced that if they (US) accept our conditions, it is predictable that we will have another negotiation."

Stance on Strait of Hormuz and Gratitude to India

The envoy warned that a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would violate international law and global norms, and confirmed that Iran will keep the strait open for friendly countries, including India.

He also expressed gratitude to the government and people of India for their support to Iran in the difficult times. "I want to thank the Indian people. They have demonstrated that they are truly reliable and compassionate in times of hardship."

Recounting US Aggression and Sanctions

He noted that significant damage was inflicted on medical and health facilities, emergency stations, medical centre units, health centres, and residential and civilian areas.

"They attacked us for 12 days, and after that, they accepted a ceasefire. And they announced that we were on the negotiation table. And after that, they attack us. They attacked our infrastructure- schools and hospitals. This Strait is our territorial waters..."

He recalled the sanctions on Iran over the last four decades. "You know that we have been imposed with more than four decades of different kinds of sanctions. At the first time they announced a unilateral sanction, and after that, crippling sanction, and after that, small sanction, and now announce maximum pressure sanction", he said.

Path to Self-Reliance

The envoy said that despite these sanctions, Iran followed the advice of their Supreme Leader Khamenei on becoming self-reliant and focusing on indigenous production, which reflected during the recent conflict.

US Announces Blockade Amid Stalemate

His remarks come amid the backdrop of the latest developments in West Asia and the Gulf region. Since the deadlock in the US-Iran peace talks, the US military said it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports on Monday onwards after Trump announced the naval blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global crude supply normally passes. (ANI)