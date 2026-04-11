A high-level Iranian delegation is in Pakistan for 'make or break' talks with the US. An Iranian spokesperson said Tehran is engaging in dialogue but remains defiant and skeptical, keeping its 'fingers on the trigger'.

The dispatch of a high-level Iranian delegation to Pakistan reflects Tehran's determination to engage in dialogue with Washington, an Iranian government spokesperson stated, according to a report by Al Jazeera. Fatemeh Mohajerani, however, maintained a defiant posture regarding the diplomatic engagement, cautioning that their "fingers would remain on the trigger". She further asserted that Tehran would not "compromise or back down on its sovereign rights", as per a report by Iran's Mehr news agency. The spokesperson's comments come at a critical juncture as both nations convene in the Pakistani capital for high-stakes negotiations.

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Islamabad Becomes Diplomatic Epicenter

Elaborating on the administration's stance, Al Jazeera noted that the spokesperson reiterated Tehran's skepticism regarding American motives despite participating in the talks. "We believe in dialogue and are rational, but we do not trust the United States, and the Iranian delegation is participating in these negotiations with the utmost precision," Mohajerani added. This atmosphere of cautious diplomacy coincides with US Vice President JD Vance's high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as confirmed by a White House statement. The dialogue between the two leaders, also reported by Al Jazeera, forms a vital component of the broader diplomatic activity currently transforming Islamabad into a global focal point.

Key Delegations Named

The Serena Hotel has emerged as the centre of this diplomatic flurry, with visuals showing heavy security as delegations arrive for the Saturday talks. Representing the United States are JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, while the Pakistani side includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Although the White House is preparing a full participant list, further details remain undisclosed.

High Stakes and Red Lines

The gathering follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's description of the talks as "make or break" for regional stability. On Saturday morning, the Iranian delegation moved from their residence to the Prime Minister's Office to begin formal discussions, a development confirmed by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai on X, stating: "The Iranian delegation has departed from their residence en route to the Prime Minister's Office for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif." The ideological divide remains sharp, however, as Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref suggested the outcome hinges on whether Washington adopts an "America First" or "Israel First" approach. He warned on X that the latter would result in no deal, stating, "we will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs."

Tense Arrivals and a Ticking Clock

Amidst these "slippery" ceasefire talks, the arrival of the US team was met by an equally high-profile Iranian arrival led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. Highlighting the extreme sensitivity of the mission, Al Jazeera reported that the Iranian aircraft was escorted through Pakistani airspace by a full defensive tier, including AWACS, electronic warfare aircraft, and fighter jets. With Iran's Supreme National Security Council capping the discussion window at 15 days, the international community now looks to the next 48 hours in Islamabad to see if this fragile ceasefire can transition into a permanent resolution. (ANI)