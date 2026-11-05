Iran's Ghalibaf slams US leadership following a Republican defeat. VP JD Vance attributes the loss to the war with Iran, urging the party to refocus on "America First" policies after many 2024 Trump voters defected to Democratic candidates.

Iran Negotiator Critiques US Leadership After Republican Election Defeat

As Washington navigates the fallout from a sweeping Republican electoral defeat, Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the US, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has launched a blistering critique of American leadership, accusing officials of bringing "losing gambler energy" to the table while America teeters on an "Israel-First cliff". In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, "Losing gambler energy, can't walk away from the table. Boss is prepping the next war phase while America teeters on an Israel-First cliff. Skip the TED talk. Why not say this to your boss?"

Ghalibaf's commentary followed a statement shared by US Vice President JD Vance on the platform, in which Vance explicitly identified the war with Iran as the primary cause of the Republican Party's sweeping 2026 midterm defeat. He revealed that President Donald Trump shared a similar view, while calling on conservative voters to channel their frustration directly into future election cycles.

JD Vance Analyzes Factors Behind Republican Losses

In a candid post reflecting on the results, Vance explained that internal campaign data showed strong turnout among conservative voters. "One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was 'composition'—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up," he wrote in a post on X.

However, Vance noted that data experts had warned early on that turnout alone would not secure victory, as a significant segment of 2024 Trump-Vance voters intended to vote for Democrats. "So, I asked the smartest data guy I know, does that mean we're going to shock the world? 'No,' he told me. 'We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us," he wrote. "The main problem is not turnout," Vance added. "The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026."

Impact of Foreign Policy and Voter Dissatisfaction

Addressing internal debates surrounding the party's strategy, Vance rejected claims that poor economic messaging was the primary factor behind the defeat. Instead, he argued that voter dissatisfaction over foreign policy and international conflict had driven former supporters away. "The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone... The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote.

Vance cited internal polling that highlighted four main demands from voters who had abandoned the Republican ticket. "Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics—told me yesterday we'd lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses, were: End the war, Focus on cost of living/inflation, Put America First, Change our relationship to Israel," he highlighted.

In his analysis, Vance acknowledged that while the composition of the electorate appeared favourable, with Florida recording Republican turnout nine points higher than Democratic turnout, a significant portion of the base had cast ballots for Democratic candidates due to frustration over the administration's foreign policy choices. "Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout," Vance wrote.

Vance also defended political commentators and allies who had called for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, affirming that their warnings matched voter sentiments. "While many spent Monday attacking Rachel Campos Duffy for calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it turns out her political advice was sound," the Vice President wrote.

Path Forward and Party Strategy

Looking ahead to post-election policy discussions, the Vice President warned party members against shifting towards traditional establishment positions, specifically dismissing proposals for immigration reform. "In the next few months, there's going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty... anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you," he said.

Vance urged the Republican Party to confront the root causes of the loss directly as it prepares for future elections. "If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost," he added.

Concluding his statement, Vance called on disappointed supporters to focus their energy on electing candidates who align with an "America First" agenda. "To the people who are pissed off and want to say, 'I told you so': you're right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview... Let's take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country," Vance affirmed.

His statement comes after President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday night that the military conflict in Iran had contributed in part to the Republican Party's widespread defeat in the midterm elections. In a phone interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump conceded that "Iran was a piece of it" when asked about the party's poor performance at the polls, though he maintained that he stood by his decision to initiate the war earlier in the year.