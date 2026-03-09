Following the death of Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed Iran's new Supreme Leader. Iran subsequently launched a missile attack on Israel, with state media linking the strikes to the new leader and missiles bearing slogans of allegiance.

Iran has launched its first wave of missiles toward Israel following the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, according to a report by state broadcaster IRIB’s Telegram channel.

The state broadcaster said Iran fired missiles “under Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei” toward what it called “occupied territories,” a move that comes amid a broader and intensifying conflict involving Tehran, Israel and the United States.

The Telegram post also included an image of a missile bearing the slogan “At Your Command, Sayyid Mojtaba,” signalling a show of allegiance to the newly appointed leader. While this phrasing suggests a symbolic link to Mojtaba Khamenei’s elevation, it does not indicate that he directly commanded the attack. Rather, the missile strikes are part of Iran’s ongoing retaliation campaign in the escalating war.

Sirens reportedly sounded in major Israeli cities including Tel Aviv and Haifa as the missiles approached, with local defence systems activated to intercept incoming threats. Authorities also reported at least one moderate injury from debris caused by the strikes.

This development highlights how Iran’s military actions are continuing and intensifying in the region under its new leadership, raising concerns about further escalation and wider regional instability.

Meanwhile, the leadership transition follows the death of Ali Khamenei during escalating regional conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Shortly after his death, Iran’s powerful Assembly of Experts appointed Mojtaba, a cleric long believed to wield influence behind the scenes despite never holding elected office.

