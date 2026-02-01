Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali affirmed Tehran's commitment to boosting ties with India, particularly on the Chabahar Port project. He described India as a key partner and hoped for the relationship to strengthen and deepen further.

Iran Stresses Commitment to Chabahar Port Cooperation with India

Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Friday highlighted Tehran's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with New Delhi, particularly regarding the strategic Chabahar Port project, and expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will continue to deepen.

Speaking to ANI on the issue of Chabahar Port, the Iranian envoy said Iran has been holding negotiations with several countries, with India being a key partner in the development of the port. "We have negotiations with so many countries, and particularly with the Indian side. And up to now, we have a good relationship with the Indian side in this case. And I hope that we boost and we strengthen our relationship with India," Fathali said.

India and Iran had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2015 to jointly cooperate on the development of the Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar in southeastern Iran. In a previous statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted how India continues to cooperate closely with Iran in realising the vision of Chabahar Port as a major regional and international hub in the movement of humanitarian and commercial goods.

Strategic Gateway to Central Asia

He noted how the port can play an important role in accessing Central Asia and Afghanistan and said, "The port of Chabahar can play a good role for the accessing Afghanistan and Central Asia. And we have a good relation with some countries, particularly India. And believe that we should boost it."

Navigating US Sanctions

On Thursday, while answering a question in the Rajya Sabha on India's investment in Chabahar Port, MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that India has fulfilled its commitment to contribute USD 120 million for the procurement of port equipment. The last tranche was transferred on 26 August 2025. He also touched upon the US Sanctions on Iran and noted that New Delhi remains engaged with all concerned parties in order to address the implications of these developments.

He said, "On 16 September 2025, the US State Department in a press statement revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter Proliferation Act 2012 for Afghanistan's reconstruction and economic development, effective 29 September 2025. Following discussions with the US side, the US issued guidance extending the conditional sanctions waiver until 26 April 2026. The Government of India remains engaged with all concerned parties in order to address the implications of these developments."

This comes after, in January, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a weekly media briefing told reporters, "On the question of Chabahar, on 28 October, 2025, as you are aware, the US Department of Treasury had issued a letter outlining guidance, the guidance on the Conditional Sanctions Waiver, which is valid until 26 April, 2026. We remain engaged with the US side in working out this arrangement."

Envoy on Iran's Internal Situation and Regional Standing

In an interview with ANI, the Iranian envoy also discussed the situation in Iran following the recent protests. The Iranian envoy called the situation normal and urged finding a good solution to their demands. He said, "The current situation in Iran is normal... We believe that we should listen to the protesters and we should listen to their demands and we should find a good solution for their demands."

Earlier, on Friday, while addressing a press conference on the eve of Iran's National Day, Mohammad Fathali said, "Despite all the depression imposed by its adversaries, Iran is strong and influential country in the region. Iran is a strong and influential country in the region, progressing advanced technologies, including nanotechnology, biotechnology, stem cell science, information technology and artificial intelligence and knowledge-based industries."

Iran-US Talks and Nuclear Issue

On the issue of resumption of talks between Iran and the United States in Oman, the Ambassador said that Iran hopes to have good negotiations. The meeting between the Iranian and Omani foreign ministers comes at a time when regional dynamics remain fragile, with multiple geopolitical flashpoints contributing to heightened uncertainty.

Iran has consistently maintained that sanctions have had a severe impact on its economy and has called for their removal as part of any meaningful agreement. The nuclear issue, meanwhile, remains a central point of contention, with Western countries expressing concerns over Iran's nuclear activities and Tehran insisting that its program is purely peaceful. (ANI)