Iran claims the Lebanon ceasefire was part of an agreement with the US, as high-stakes peace talks between American and Iranian delegations take place in Islamabad, Pakistan. US VP JD Vance met with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif amid the talks.

Iran Claims Lebanon Ceasefire Part of US Deal

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday claimed that the ceasefire in Lebanon was part of agreement in talks with the US US, according to the Iranian state media, Press TV. Press TV also said that the statement of the spokesperson was confirmed by the Pakistani side. Moreover, the Iranian delegation is in touch with Hezbollah to make necessary decisions, as reported by Press TV.

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High-Stakes Peace Talks in Islamabad

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance was engaged in a high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement from the White House. The dialogue between the two leaders was confirmed by Al Jazeera, which reported that the discussions are part of the broader diplomatic engagement taking place in the Pakistani capital. The meeting coincided with Islamabad taking centre stage as it hosts high-stakes peace talks between the United States and Iran this Saturday.

The Iranian and American delegations have both arrived in the city to participate in the discussions, marking a significant moment in regional diplomacy centred at the Serena Hotel. Visuals from outside the luxury hotel showed tight security and a flurry of movement as the international delegations convened at the venue where the talks are currently being held.

Key Delegations Detailed

The American delegation includes JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. The Pakistani delegation includes Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister, and Ishaq Dar, the foreign minister and deputy prime minister. While the White House is working to provide a list of all the participants, no additional details are available at this time.

'Make or Break' Negotiations Under Intense Security

The arrival of these high-level officials follows what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed "make or break" negotiations. Held under intense security, the summit aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security.

On Saturday morning, the Iranian delegation departed their residence for the Prime Minister's Office to commence formal discussions, a meeting that follows a week of global anticipation after the ceasefire announcement on April 8. The Iranian team, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, arrived in Islamabad after midnight under unprecedented security. Highlighting the sensitivity of the mission, Al Jazeera reported that when the Iranian aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was provided with full-circle protection, including AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) early warning aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft, and fighter jets, which escorted the team to the capital.

According to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the window for these discussions is limited to 15 days. With the international community looking on, the next 48 hours in Islamabad are expected to determine whether the regional ceasefire evolves into a lasting diplomatic resolution or a return to intensified conflict.

Iran Reiterates Ceasefire Commitments

Earlier on Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that the US must adhere to its commitments under the two-week ceasefire deal to halt the hostilities in West Asia, asserting that Lebanon remains an integral part of the agreement, as reported by Iranian state media outlet Press TV. According to Press TV, Araghchi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, in which he was briefed on the latest developments in Lebanon.