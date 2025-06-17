Iran claims Israeli airstrikes killed 224 civilians and injured 1,257, calling the attacks a violation of international law. In a press release from its embassy in India, Tehran vows justified retaliation under self-defense.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi issued a detailed statement on Tuesday alleging that Israeli airstrikes on June 13 killed at least 224 civilians, including women and children, and injured over 1,250 others across Iran.

The statement, released in response to ongoing conflict with Israel, accuses the “occupying and rogue Zionist regime” of targeting residential areas and committing what Iran calls a blatant act of aggression and a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

Tehran invokes right to self-defense under UN Charter

According to the embassy, Iran reserves the right to respond in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which allows self-defense in the face of armed attack. The embassy's statement insists that Iran was engaged in peaceful nuclear negotiations with the United States when Israel allegedly launched the military assault.

The Iranian government calls on the United Nations and other member states to condemn what it terms “criminal aggressions” and take urgent action to prevent further escalation.

Retaliation and military doctrine

The statement further confirms that Iran's Armed Forces have launched retaliatory strikes against what it described as "military facilities of the Israeli regime," framing the move as a defensive measure based on international law.

Iran also emphasized that its military doctrine is strictly defensive and accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, research centers, and residential buildings.

Accusations of double standards

The embassy strongly criticized what it called the “hypocrisy” of Israel, alleging that a state outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is accusing an NPT signatory like Iran of being a threat. Tehran also claimed that Israeli forces have attacked Iran’s nuclear scientists and research institutions in the past.

Rising Israel-Iran tensions

This diplomatic message comes amid escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, which has intensified since the earlier airstrikes in June and growing military activity across the region. Iran has blamed Israel for regional instability and warned that continued provocations could trigger broader unrest.