US President Donald Trump claims Iran is 'begging' for a ceasefire deal, calling them 'lousy fighters but great negotiators.' He insists Tehran is seeking to restart talks, though Iranian officials deny it and Trump remains uncertain on a US response.

Trump: Iran 'Begging to Make a Deal'

US President Donald Trump has offered a characteristically blunt assessment of the ongoing conflict with Tehran, characterising the Iranian leadership as "lousy fighters but great negotiators." Speaking at the commencement of a Cabinet meeting, his first since the United States entered the war, the President dismissed reports that Washington was the party driving a diplomatic resolution. Instead, Trump asserted that the impetus for a ceasefire is coming directly from Iran. "They're begging to make a deal, not me," the President stated, maintaining that it is Tehran, rather than Washington, that is seeking to restart talks as the hostilities enter their fourth week.

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Delivering a sharp critique of Iranian strategic capabilities, Trump combined military dismissal with a backhanded compliment regarding their diplomatic prowess. "Anybody would know they're talking," he remarked. "They're not fools; they're very smart, actually, in a certain way. And they're great negotiators. I say they're lousy fighters, but they're great negotiators." The President's rhetoric highlights a familiar stance downplaying Iran's battlefield strength while acknowledging its tactical ability to navigate complex bargaining tables.

Tehran Officially Denies Talks in Progress

Despite these claims, however, Iranian officials have officially denied that any such negotiations are in progress, insisting that no formal discussions have commenced, notwithstanding persistent rumours of backchannel communications.

US Position Remains Uncertain

Even as Trump maintained that the opposing side is seeking a resolution, he expressed significant hesitation regarding whether the United States is ready to reciprocate. "They are begging to work out a deal," he reiterated. "I don't know if we'll be able to do that. I don't know if we're willing to do that." This uncertainty underscores a lack of definitive clarity in the US position, as the administration attempts to navigate the fine line between sustained military pressure and the potential, though not the guarantee, of a diplomatic exit.

Furthermore, the President suggested that the window for a peaceful settlement may be narrowing, implying that Tehran has already squandered its best opening. "They should have done that four weeks ago," Trump noted, suggesting that the terms previously available for negotiation might no longer remain on the table.