Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Confirming the strikes, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) described them as "precision strikes" in response to recent missile attacks by Iran. In a statement, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the current military operations were carried out under direct orders from Israel's political leadership.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israel has rampantly intensified its attacks on Iranian military locations by launching an aerial bombardment on a military target in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces Saturday (October 26). State media in Iran acknowledged the strikes, and the Tehran military said that air defense systems engaged and shot down several of the incoming projectiles flying over Tehran. The state owned IRNA news agency posted videos they claimed depicted the defense systems working and eliminating aerial targets around them.

Iran's military spokesperson described the impact as limited and said that the attacks were aimed at separate targets of the military in the three provinces. The official Iranian news agency has quoted unidentified sources in the military saying that Iran is fully prepared and ready to respond and that Israel will pay a price for any action it undertakes. The spokesperson noted again that Iran will not allow further aggression to happen and it will act in response to protect its rights, respective, and security.

"The IDF is conducting precision strikes on military targets in Iran," Hagari said, highlighting that the operations were in direct response to Tehran's "continued aggression" against Israel in recent months. He reiterated that Israel had both the right and the duty to respond to these repeated provocations, which had escalated significantly since early October.

According to Israeli intelligence, these recent strikes are a counter-response to a substantial missile barrage Iran launched toward Israel roughly a month ago, involving nearly 200 ballistic missiles. In recent months, Israel has accused Iran and its regional allies of orchestrating and intensifying attacks on Israeli territories, citing an increase in coordinated aggression by Iranian proxies across the region.

The situation remains tense as military leaders in both countries monitor the aftermath of these strikes. Regional observers note that the recent escalation could prompt further retaliation, leading to broader conflict across the Middle East.

