SHOCKING: Mother throws one-year-old daughter from hotel's third floor in Texas

A mother is typically seen as the epitome of love and protection, enduring any pain for her child. However, some women tragically defy this image. A horrific incident in Galveston, Texas, reveals one such case.

'Mother, your face is unlike any other, what must God's face be like?' This song is sung by every child who receives a mother's boundless love. A mother is truly like God, capable of anything to protect her child. But in today's era, some women seem to be under the shadow of Kaliyuga, not hesitating to take the lives of their children. One such case has emerged from Texas, USA, where a mother threw her one-year-old daughter from a roof.

30-year-old Chanelle Yawnko mercilessly murdered her 17-month-old daughter, Hannah Yawnko. Imagine the cruelty of a woman who doesn't consider the pain her daughter would endure being thrown from a hotel's third floor. The horrific ordeal that child must have faced. The court, recognizing the woman's brutality, rejected her bail plea.

Incident Captured on CCTV

In Galveston, Chanelle Yawnko allegedly threw her daughter from the hotel balcony. CCTV footage shows the child falling from the third floor. Court documents reveal three deep wounds on the child's body. After being found on the pavement, Hannah was taken to Galveston's trauma center, where she was declared dead shortly after.

Mother Arrested by Police

Patrol officers swiftly arrested Hannah's mother, who was wandering the streets half a mile from the scene. Initially, Chanelle told officers her daughter was unwell. Chanelle's erratic behaviour and crying led the police to take her to the station. However, upon arrival, she refused to identify herself or cooperate with the police. A trash bag found in the hotel room contained a key card to the room, a knife used for skinning, children's clothes, snacks, and diapers. CCTV footage also captured the heartbreaking moment little Hannah fell. The police have deemed this a horrific crime.

This incident is truly disturbing. What happens when a mother, the person a child feels safest with, becomes a monster?

Latest Videos