India, China to complete disengagement at Depsang and Demchok by Oct 29, patrolling to resume from Oct 30

The disengagement process in the Depsang Plains and Demchok areas of eastern Ladakh is set to conclude by October 28-29, with Indian and Chinese troops scheduled to resume patrolling on October 30, according to sources within the Indian Army.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

New Delhi: The disengagement process in the Depsang Plains and Demchok areas of eastern Ladakh is set to conclude by October 28-29, with Indian and Chinese troops scheduled to resume patrolling on October 30, according to sources within the Indian Army.

Under the agreement between the two nations, all tin sheds, tents, and temporary structures will be dismantled, allowing troops to patrol the same areas as they did before April 2020.

Sources also added that the two sides will inform each other about their timing of patrolling so that no face off could take place. “We will go for all the traditional patrolling points in both the areas," sources said.

A source reported that the disengagement process began on Tuesday, with ground-level military officials continuing to meet regularly to build trust.

Local-level talks to continue as part of ongoing confidence-building efforts

Following the completion of disengagement, the next phase will involve de-escalation and the gradual withdrawal of personnel and equipment.

Although disengagement is expected to be completed within a few days, the Army will maintain surveillance in the area.

As per sources, talks will continue at the local military level for confidence building measures. 

In the Depsang area, Chinese troops had blocked Indian soldiers from patrolling Points PP 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13, covering approximately 952 square kilometers.

Depsang is considered a strategic location, situated near the Y-Junction, about 20 kilometers from the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) airfield. The Y-Junction, where Chinese troops were stationed, serves as a critical link between the Siachen Glacier and the DBO airfield.

In Demchok, the Charding Nullah (CNN) acts as the border between India and China, with Indian territory to the west and Chinese territory to the east. Since 2018, Chinese troops have crossed west of the CNN, setting up tents in what is recognized as Indian territory.

