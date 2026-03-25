Amid an ongoing conflict, US President Trump claimed Iran gave a "very big present" concerning oil, gas, and the Strait of Hormuz. This critical shipping lane's closure had spiked global energy prices. While vague on specifics, Trump's remarks suggest a potential de-escalation and backchannel negotiations, despite Iran's public denials.

US President Donald Trump has made a striking claim amid the ongoing Iran conflict, saying Tehran has given the United States a “very big present” tied to oil and gas, specifically linked to the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

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Speaking to reporters, Trump described the development as significant but remained deliberately vague about its exact nature. “They did something yesterday that was amazing… They gave us a present… a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” he said, adding that he would not disclose details.

The US leader clarified that the “present” was not related to Iran’s nuclear programme but instead concerned “oil and gas”, suggesting it may involve energy flows or shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, handling roughly one-fifth of global oil supply. It has been nearly shut since the outbreak of war following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering a sharp spike in global oil and gas prices and raising fears of a prolonged energy crisis.

Trump indicated that the move signalled progress in dealing with Iranian counterparts, saying, “That meant one thing to me — we’re dealing with the right people.” This remark hints at possible backchannel engagement or early signs of negotiation, even though Iran has publicly denied participating in any ceasefire or truce-related talks.

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The revelation comes shortly after Trump postponed a threatened attack on Iran’s power plants by five days, choosing instead to return to negotiations in a bid to end the escalating conflict. The shift from military escalation to diplomatic engagement suggests a potential recalibration of strategy amid mounting global pressure and economic fallout.

The broader backdrop remains volatile. The ongoing conflict has disrupted global energy markets, with oil prices surging due to fears over supply constraints linked to Hormuz. Industry leaders have warned that continued instability in the region could worsen the energy crisis and impact fuel availability worldwide.

Trump’s comments also suggest that the “present” could be tied to easing restrictions or improving the flow of oil through the strait, though no official confirmation or specifics have been provided. His acknowledgment that it was “related to the flow and to the strait” reinforces speculation about its connection to restoring energy supply routes.

Despite the optimistic tone, uncertainty persists. With Iran denying talks and no formal agreement announced, the exact nature of the “present” remains unclear. However, Trump’s remarks point to a possible opening for de-escalation, with energy diplomacy emerging as a key factor in shaping the next phase of the conflict.

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