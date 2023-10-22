Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Inside Hamas' tunnels in Gaza: Viral videos reveal underground challenge for Israeli forces (WATCH)

    The article discusses the challenges and complexities the Israel Defence Forces face in a potential ground offensive in Gaza, particularly the intricate network of tunnels constructed by Hamas and the risks associated with their elimination.

    Inside Hamas' tunnels in Gaza: Viral videos reveal underground challenge for Israeli forces (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 22, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Anticipated ground operations by the Israel Defence Forces into Gaza in response to a deadly attack by Hamas present a major challenge due to the extensive tunnel network within the densely populated strip, home to over two million people. These tunnels, often referred to as the "city below the city," are sophisticated structures constructed by the militant group Hamas. They criss-cross the Palestinian enclave, serving as concealed passageways for moving weapons, while deep underground bunkers house Hamas's command centers. This network has been fortified over years, with claims of tunnels stretching for 500 kilometers and the potential of holding hostages from the recent attacks.

    Also read: Israel's counter-terrorism operation: 27 Hamas terrorists arrested, printing house sealed, weapons seized

    Here's a look at the extent of the tunnels under the Gaza Strip used by Hamas:

    Hamas has suggested that some of the 200 hostages seized during the October 7 attacks, including Israeli soldiers, may be held underground. The Israeli government has reported that over 1,400 people were killed in these attacks.

    The tunnels have been a primary target of Israeli airstrikes, but experts emphasize the difficulty of detecting them. Clearing these tunnels is a complex task, putting Israeli forces at risk of ambush and booby traps. Meanwhile, the Palestinian population residing above these tunnels faces great risks in an ongoing conflict that has already claimed thousands of lives and displaced a million people, according to Palestinian officials and the United Nations.

    Also read: Hamas, Islamic Jihad terror cell in Jenin mosque was a 'ticking time bomb': Israel after West Bank airstrike

    Throughout history, secret underground passages have been employed to evade authorities and enemies in various parts of the world. In Gaza, Hamas has built an extensive tunnel network, which has served not only for smuggling goods from Egypt but also as a means to launch offensives against Israel. This time, Hamas relies on concrete-reinforced tunnels beneath Gaza to engage with Israel's military as the government aims to dismantle Hamas.

    A Rand report published in 2017, examining Israel's operations against Hamas in previous conflicts, revealed the difficulties in detecting and dismantling the tunnels. Despite Israel's awareness of these tunnels, the report concluded that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) struggled with this task. In 2014, there were cases where Hamas employed up to 900 individuals to construct these tunnels, costing around $100,000 each and taking three months to complete. These tunnels were often integrated into buildings like houses, allowing for underground firing of weapons.

    During the summer of 2014, Hamas used these tunnels to infiltrate Israel, resulting in the deaths of 12 soldiers. Israel discovered 32 tunnels during that time, with some reaching depths of 25 meters. However, after a ceasefire, concerns arose regarding the preparedness of Israel's military to confront the tunnel threat. The Rand report indicated that while Israel experimented with technologies like ground-penetrating radar and audio sensors, they weren't always effective, with intelligence or patrols frequently stumbling upon tunnels.

    Since 2014, there have been reports of Israel experimenting with various technologies to improve tunnel detection. Elite units have received training for combat in the challenging underground environment. The US Congress allocated $40 million in military aid for anti-tunnel technologies in 2015. In the expected offensive, experts suggest that Israel will likely deploy drones and robots.

    Also read: Israel-Hamas war: Former Saudi intelligence chief advocates India-like civil disobedience resolution (WATCH)

    Hamas has had time to prepare and may have gained tunneling knowledge from groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel, on the other hand, has been testing technologies to track phones and identify signal drops, potentially indicating underground activity. Despite these efforts, the challenge remains significant, and questions persist about Israel's precise understanding of the tunnel network, especially following the October 7 attacks, which caught the military off guard.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2023, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    He is considered a laughing stock in India: Opposition leader slams Trudeau's India relations AJR

    'He is considered a laughing stock in India': Opposition leader slams Trudeau's India relations

    Hamas Islamic Jihad terror cell in Jenin mosque was a 'ticking time bomb': Israel after West Bank airstrike snt

    Hamas, Islamic Jihad terror cell in Jenin mosque was a 'ticking time bomb': Israel after West Bank airstrike

    Israel counter-terrorism operation: 27 Hamas terrorists arrested, printing house sealed, weapons seized snt

    Israel's counter-terrorism operation: 27 Hamas terrorists arrested, printing house sealed, weapons seized

    Israel-Hamas war: Former Saudi intelligence chief advocates India-like civil disobedience resolution (WATCH) snt

    Israel-Hamas war: Former Saudi intelligence chief advocates India-like civil disobedience resolution (WATCH)

    India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH) AJR

    India sends 6.5 tonnes of medical aid, 32 tonnes of disaster relief material to Palestine (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Veteran actor Dalip Tahil jailed for 2 months in 5 year-old 'drunk and drive case' - READ vma

    Veteran actor Dalip Tahil jailed for 2 months in 5 year-old 'drunk and drive case' - READ

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to get two points, Afghanistan's spin wizards threat looms high avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to get two points, Afghanistan's spin wizards threat looms high

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 drinks to beat the heat this festive season RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 drinks to beat the heat this festive season

    Maldives to Hong Kong: 6 countries to visit visa free from India rkn

    Maldives to Hong Kong: 6 countries to visit visa free from India

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: First Jadeja then KL Rahul, sloppy fielding costs India, New Zealand set for big total osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: From Jadeja to Bumrah - sloppy fielding costs India, New Zealand set for big total

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon