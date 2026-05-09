INS Sunayna's CO, Commander Siddharth Chaudhary, visited Chattogram, Bangladesh, meeting the Port Authority Chairman to discuss mutual interests. He also paid homage at the Commonwealth War Cemetery, strengthening India-Bangladesh naval ties.

Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna, Commander Siddharth Chaudhary on Saturday called on Commodore Ahamed Amin Abdullah BSP, PSC, Officiating Chairman Chattogram Port Authority. As per Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, the Commanding Officer had a fruitful discussion on issues of mutual interest.

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In a post on X, the High Commission stated, "Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna called on Cmde Ahamed Amin Abdullah BSP,psc, Officiating Chairman Chattogram Port Authority. Expressing his and Indian Navy's gratitude for the support given by Chattogram Port to the ship, the CO further had a fruitful discussion on issues of mutual interest." Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna called on Cmde Ahamed Amin Abdullah BSP,psc, Officiating Chairman Chattogram Port Authority. Expressing his and Indian Navy’s gratitude for the support given by Chattogram Port to the ship, the CO further had a fruitful discussion on issues of… pic.twitter.com/dtvg3tW8Ti — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) May 9, 2026

CO Pays Homage at War Cemetery

Commander Siddharth Chaudhary visited Chattogram Commonwealth War Cemetery and laid a wreath in remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice made by the soldiers of undivided India. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka further said, "The Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna visited Chattogram Commonwealth War Cemetery and laid a wreath in remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice made by the soldiers of undivided India and the Commonwealth during the Second World War."

The Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna visited Chattogram Commonwealth War Cemetery and laid a wreath in remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice made by the soldiers of undivided India and the Commonwealth during the Second World War.#IOS_SAGAR.#SAGAR#MAHASAGAR… pic.twitter.com/wSdQLHIOP2 — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) May 9, 2026

Reception for Ship's Personnel

Commander Chattogram Naval Area (COMCHIT) also hosted a Reception for the personnel of INS Sunayna. In a post on X, the High Commission said, "IOS Sagar visit to Chattogram continued with a Reception hosted by COMCHIT. The evening was made more entertaining through performances by Bangladesh Navy as well as personnel of INS Sunayna."

IOS Sagar visit to Chattogram continued with a Reception hosted by COMCHIT. The evening was made more entertaining through performances by Bangladesh Navy as well as personnel of INS Sunayna.#IOS_SAGAR.#SAGAR#MAHASAGAR#MaritimeDiplomacy#BridgesofFriendship… pic.twitter.com/kdnZyVDbC6 — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) May 9, 2026

Strengthening Professional Cooperation

Earlier, the Commanding Officer of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayana on Friday called on senior dignitaries in the Chattogram Naval Area after the ship arrived in Chattogram for a two-day visit as part of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar deployment. In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said, "Commanding Officer of INS Sunayana called on senior dignitaries in Chattogram Naval Area, including COMCHIT, COMBAN and ASD. The CO thanked the dignitaries for hosting the ship in Chattogram. In addition, areas of shared professional interest, including enhancing cooperation through exercises and training engagements, were discussed."

Commanding Officer of INS Sunayna called on senior dignitaries in Chattogram Naval Area including COMCHIT, COMBAN and ASD. The CO thanked the dignitaries for hosting the ship in Chattogram. In addition, areas of shared professional interest including enhancing cooperation… pic.twitter.com/1qsrP28coI — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) May 8, 2026

The port visit forms part of a broader itinerary under IOS Sagar, which includes professional interactions, social engagements and commemorative events designed to deepen naval collaboration in the region. (ANI)