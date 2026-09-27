Indian Navy ships INS Sahyadri and INS Kulish took part in the ADMM-Plus maritime security joint exercise, conducting operations like VBSS and SAR. The Navy said the drills enhanced interoperability. Meanwhile, INS Sudarshini is on a port call to Egypt.

Indian Navy in ADMM-Plus Maritime Security Exercise

Indian Navy ships INS Sahyadri and INS Kulish participated in the Sea Phase of the 23rd ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security Joint Cooperative Activity along with maritime forces from participating countries.

The Indian Navy said the activity featured coordinated operations including Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Maritime Interdiction Operations, Replenishment at Sea, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS), Search and Rescue (SAR) operations and cross-deck landings.

#INSSahyadri and #INSKulish participated in the Sea Phase of the 23rd ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security Joint Cooperative Activity alongside maritime forces from participating countries. The sea phase featured coordinated operations including MDA, ISR,… pic.twitter.com/vVbGhTo6LD — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) September 26, 2026

The Navy said these exercises enhanced coordination and interoperability among participating forces through multilateral engagements at sea.

“INS Sahyadri and INS Kulish participated in the Sea Phase of the 23rd ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security Joint Cooperative Activity alongside maritime forces from participating countries,” the Indian Navy said in its post on X.

“The sea phase featured coordinated operations including MDA, ISR, Maritime Interdiction Operations, Replenishment at Sea, VBSS, SAR Ops and Cross-Deck Landings, enhancing coordination and interoperability through multilateral engagements at sea,” it added.

INS Sudarshini Docks at Alexandria

Earlier, the Indian Navy’s Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini arrived at the historic port city of Alexandria, Egypt, on Wednesday (September 23), as part of her ongoing Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition.

The port call marks the ship’s second visit to Alexandria during the deployment.

As per the release, the 10-month expedition commenced from Kochi on January 20, with INS Sudarshini scheduled to cover approximately 22,000 nautical miles across 18 ports in 13 countries.

During the ongoing voyage, the trainees have gained extensive exposure to long-range ocean navigation and traditional seamanship.

The Mediterranean passage has provided further hands-on experience in open-sea manoeuvring, sail handling and traditional seamanship.

On arrival at Alexandria, INS Sudarshini was received by Rear Admiral Mohamed Abdel Aziz, Commander, Alexandria Naval Base, along with representatives of the Embassy of India.

The port call will include courtesy calls, cross-deck visits and professional interactions with the Egyptian Navy, providing opportunities for professional exchange and further strengthening the maritime ties between India and Egypt, the release said.

(ANI)