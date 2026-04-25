Indian Navy's INS Kalpeni arrived at Gan in the Addu Atoll, marking a significant step in maritime engagement between India and Maldives. The visit underscores deep-rooted friendly ties and multifaceted defence cooperation between the two nations.

INS Kalpeni, an Indian Navy Fast Attack Craft, has arrived at Gan in the Addu Atoll, marking a significant step in the ongoing maritime engagement between India and the Maldives. The High Commission of India in the Maldives shared the development in a post on X, noting that the "Indian Navy's Ship INS Kalpeni reaches Gan, Addu Atoll." Emphasising the strategic importance of the arrival, the mission further stated that "this visit underscores our deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted defence cooperation." https://x.com/HCIMaldives/status/2047892246528479282?s=20

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Previous Maritime Engagement: INS Sunayna's Visit

Reinforcing this regional outreach under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India previously marked a significant maritime milestone in the Maldives when INS Sunayna arrived in the capital, Male, on Sunday, April 6. This earlier arrival was part of the IOS SAGAR initiative, which, according to an official press release by the Indian High Commission in the Maldives, underscores India's strategic vision in the Indian Ocean Region and its commitment to deeper cooperation with neighbouring countries. The INS Sunayna, a Saryu-class Offshore Patrol Vessel, is currently manned by a multinational contingent from 16 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) and was received with full naval honours by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF).

Highlighting operational coordination, the release noted that prior to docking, joint exercises were conducted at sea. "Prior to making port, INS Sunayna and MNDF Coast Guard assets completed intensive Joint Seamanship Training manoeuvres. The at-sea phase focused on tactical station-keeping, advanced signalling, and extensive small arms firing for the crew. Further, Damage Control and Firefighting Drills were also progressed," the release stated.

This visit is part of a broader deployment aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability. The mission added that "the three-day stay will facilitate Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) to consolidate maritime domain awareness." Calling the visit strategically important, the release noted that "as the first international stop in a 50-day deployment, this visit projects India's role as the Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region." Reaffirming India's commitment to the archipelago, it stated, "The visit to Male further emphasises India's role as the 'First Responder' and a trusted partner in the Maldives' developmental and security journey."

Earlier, in a post on X, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives confirmed that IOS SAGAR had reached the Maldives, marking the first port call of its overseas deployment. IOS SAGAR was accompanied by 39 international crew members from 16 different countries. The High Commission further stated on X that the presence of the "39 international crew from 16 countries incl. MNDF personnel" is a "reflection of India's vision of 'leadership through partnership, strength through unity, progress through peace'."

IOS SAGAR and Regional Cooperation

Reaffirming India's commitment to collaborative maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region, the second edition of Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR commenced on March 16, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence on March 18. The Indian Navy assumed the chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in February, and this edition consequently includes participation from 16 IONS nations across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). This initiative builds on India's long-standing maritime cooperation efforts and reflects the Government of India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), while also advancing the broader framework of MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions.

IOS SAGAR is designed as a unique operational engagement programme that enables naval personnel from Friendly Foreign Countries to train and sail together onboard an Indian Naval Ship. By integrating international participants into shipboard activities and professional training modules, the initiative promotes practical cooperation, interoperability, and a shared understanding of maritime operations. (ANI)