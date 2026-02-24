The 3-day Indo-Nepal Trade Festival 2026 in Delhi concluded, pushing for deeper cooperation in energy, digital infrastructure, tourism & innovation, marking a shift in ties beyond traditional trade. The event drew over 20,000 visitors.

The three-day Indo-Nepal Trade Festival 2026 concluded in the national capital with a strong push for deeper cooperation in energy, digital infrastructure, tourism and innovation, signalling a shift in bilateral ties beyond conventional trade.

Held at PHD House in Hauz Khas under the theme "Connecting People, Enhancing Bilateral Trade," the festival was led by the Everest Chamber of Commerce with support from the Nepal Tourism Board and the Trade and Export Promotion Centre. Organisers said the event featured over 50 stalls and drew more than 20,000 visitors.

A Call for Diversification and Deeper Partnership

Addressing the inaugural session, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, underscored the need for export diversification beyond soybean and palm oil, while calling for stronger tourism promotion in India. He also urged greater Nepali participation in Indian trade fairs with a clear private-sector roadmap. Chief Guest Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary to the Government of India, conveyed New Delhi's support for Nepal's upcoming general elections, noting India's logistical assistance. He highlighted that 40 Nepali entrepreneurs received training at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras under the India-Nepal Startup Partnership, with select participants advancing to incubation and investment stages.

Harnessing Himalayan Hydropower for Digital Growth

Energy cooperation dominated discussions, particularly during the "Harnessing Himalayan Hydropower" session, where experts proposed the "Himalayan Compute Corridor" concept. With abundant hydropower and a cool climate, Nepal was positioned as a potential hub for data centres aligned with India's AI ambitions, provided domestic grids and transmission systems are strengthened first.

Integrating Economies Through Fintech and Tourism

Deliberations on fintech stressed QR interoperability, smoother cross-border remittances and regulatory coordination to deepen financial inclusion. Tourism stakeholders advocated integrated promotion of the Ramayana and Buddhist circuits, alongside adventure tourism and destination weddings, backed by better border management and branding.

Focus on Responsible Journalism and Future Vision

Sessions on media ethics, youth engagement and Vision 2030 highlighted the importance of responsible journalism, research partnerships, traditional knowledge validation and AI-led startup ecosystems.

Across more than 10 high-level dialogues, the festival reflected a growing consensus: Nepal-India relations are evolving toward a multidimensional framework anchored in energy security, digital growth, innovation and people-to-people trust. (ANI)