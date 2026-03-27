MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh described Indo-Bangladesh ties as strategic and people-focused at the Bangladesh National Day event in Delhi. He highlighted shared history, the 1971 war, and ongoing efforts to expand connectivity for mutual prosperity.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh underscored the enduring strength of Indo-Bangladesh ties, describing the partnership as strategic and people-focused and both resilient and forward-looking while addressing the National Day Reception marking the 56th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh at the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital.

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In his remarks on Thursday, Singh highlighted shared history, deep cultural bonds and India's commitment to cooperation with its eastern neighbour. Addressing the High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Riaz Hamidullah, dignitaries and members of the diplomatic community, Singh said Bangladesh's Independence Day "stands as a testament to the spirit of self-determination and the extraordinary resilience" of the Bangladeshi people and also paid tribute to the profound shared legacy of the 1971 Liberation War and reaffirmed India's support for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared History

"Bangladesh's Independence Day marks a defining moment in our shared history. It stands as a testament to the spirit of self-determination and the extraordinary resilience of our peoples. The Liberation War of 1971 and the immense sacrifices made in the struggle against exploitation, oppression, and hatred remain a shared legacy for India and Bangladesh. These profound bonds of solidarity continue to underpin our bilateral partnership, which is grounded in trust, shared values, and a common commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region," the MoS said.

Expanding People-Centric Connectivity

The minister spoke of the deep-rooted historical, cultural and linguistic ties that bind the two countries and highlighted ongoing efforts to expand connectivity -- including rail, road, inland waterways and energy networks -- to deliver tangible benefits to citizens of both nations. He said these initiatives have not only enhanced economic opportunities but also fostered "deeper social and cultural exchanges".

" India and Bangladesh are bound by deep-rooted ties of history, culture, and language, which lend a unique warmth and closeness to our relationship. Our partnership has consistently been guided by a people-centric approach, with a shared focus on improving the everyday lives of our citizens. Whether through expanding connectivity across rail, road, inland waterways, and energy networks, or by facilitating trade and easing the movement of goods and people, our cooperation has always aimed to deliver tangible benefits," Singh said.

India Welcomes New Bangladesh Government

Welcoming the newly formed government in Bangladesh, Singh noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had engaged early with Bangladesh's leadership, and India was represented at the swearing-in of the new Cabinet by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla. He described this gesture as a signal of India's "deep commitment to democratic values" and readiness to work with Dhaka to advance shared aspirations.

Bangladesh Reaffirms Mutual Respect and Partnership

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner Hamidullah, in his remarks, also celebrated the rich cultural and human connections between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, recalling shared artistic traditions and mutual support during the 1971 war, while reaffirming Dhaka's commitment to a mutually respectful and beneficial partnership with India.

"We remember so many across India who stood by us - emotionally, physically, materially - in West Bengal, Tripura, other parts of the North-East, and beyond. We remember so much of support and succour provided to the young Mukti Bahini Force Commanders in India," he said.

"Bangladesh and India share a unique and multidimensional relationship. Here are two large populations who celebrate heritage in farming, weaving, craftsmanship, poetry, music, and art... In articulating the Vision of the Government - as Bangladesh First - Prime Minister Tarique Rahman reiterated commitment to maintain a pragmatic and mutually respectful and beneficial partnership with India, for shared prosperity... May Indo-Bangladesh friendship thrive in that direction," Hamidullah added.

Bangladesh's Independence and National Day, celebrated annually on March 26, commemorates the 1971 declaration of independence from Pakistan and is observed with flag hoisting, patriotic programmes and reflections on the Liberation War. (ANI)