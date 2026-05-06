Vietnam President To Lam hailed India-Vietnam relations as a strategic partnership with a shared vision. Speaking at ICWA, he highlighted deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties, and common developmental journeys.

President of Vietnam To Lam on Wednesday said that India-Vietnam relations today are defined by an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership built on shared vision, strategic convergence and substantive cooperation.

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Speaking at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) Sapru House 56th Sapru House Lecture on the theme "India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era: Shared Vision, Strategic Convergence, and Substantive Cooperation", Lam highlighted the deepening people-to-people and historical ties between the two countries.

Shared History and Cultural Bonds

"In 1947, an extremely momentous event took place here: the first Asian Relations Conference, which germinated the birth of the Non-Aligned Movement. This linked together India, Vietnam, and other states sharing an aspiration for independence, peace, and prosperity. The message of peace President Ho Chi Minh conveyed to that conference was: "Through solidarity, we will be one of the strongest guardians of global peace and democracy." This marked one of the first links between our newly independent countries and one of the first multilateral diplomacy events for an independent Vietnam," he said.

Lam further said that history and culture have long served as the binding force between the two nations. "Today, I would like to discuss our relationship in a new era--an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership of shared vision, strategic convergence, and substantive cooperation. If we look back upon thousands of years, history and culture have become the ties that bind Vietnam and India together," he said.

Lam said that several monuments embodying Indian faiths, religions, philosophies, and civilisation spread to Vietnam and are a part of their cultural and spiritual life. "While not geographically adjacent, ties emerged early through maritime trade routes. Indian faiths, religions, philosophies, and civilization spread to Vietnam and became part of our cultural and spiritual life. These links are evident in monuments all over Vietnam, such as the Luy Lau Buddhist Center, the My Son Sanctuary (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), and the Cham Towers," he added.

Lam said that these ancient links survive today through a massive number of Yoga practitioners in the country. "Today, these links live on through events like the International Day of Vesak and the growing popularity of Yoga in Vietnam, which now boasts 4,000 clubs and half a million regular practitioners. Tens of thousands of Vietnamese go on pilgrimage to Bodh Gaya in Bihar every year," he said.

Lam added that Vietnam and India have shared struggles of national independence and recalled the friendship between Former Vietnam President Ho Chi Minh with Indian leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "Our shared struggle for national independence created deep empathy. This began with the respect President Ho Chi Minh had for Mahatma Gandhi and his close friendship with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. We shall never forget that Prime Minister Nehru was the first foreign head of government to visit Vietnam in 1954, just one week after the liberation of Hanoi. Nor shall we forget the chants of "Mera Naam, Tera Naam, Vietnam, Vietnam" that resounded in Indian cities, evidencing the solidarity between our peoples. Vietnam will always treasure the support India provided during our years of hardship and national reunification," he said.

Common Developmental Journeys and Strategic Alignment

Lam said that the commonalities bind both the nations as they started as colonial economies but have since built self-reliant, solid economies. "Our developmental journeys over the past 80 years share many commonalities. Both countries started as colonial economies in great distress but have since built self-reliant, solid economies. India is now the fastest-growing major economy in the world, ranking fourth in size and serving as a global technological powerhouse in digital innovation and AI. Similarly, after 40 years of Doi Moi, Vietnam has grown its economy a hundredfold, ranking 32nd in the world and 4th in ASEAN. We have sharply reduced our poverty rate from 70% in the mid-1980s to under 3% today," he said.

Lam added that he was impressed with India's policy of 'the world is one family'. "In foreign relations, both countries prioritize independence and a balanced, responsible approach to global issues. I am deeply impressed by the Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"--the whole world is one family. We appreciate India's "Act East" policy and its growing prominence in multilateral mechanisms like the UN, G20, and BRICS. Likewise, Vietnam has assumed significant international responsibilities, including the ASEAN chairmanship and membership in the UN Security Council," he said.

Future Goals and Deepening Partnership

Lam said that with the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Vietnam's goal to be a high-income developed country by 2045, both nations must innovate their goal models. "As we both march toward our respective centenary goals--India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and Vietnam's goal to be a high-income developed country by 2045--we must innovate our growth models and embrace science and technology as the main drivers of development. Our relationship, upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, has seen bilateral trade triple to $16.5 billion. Defence and security remain strategic pillars, while education, tourism, and people-to-people ties continue to expand with over 80 direct flights per week," he said.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President To Lam, paid a state visit to India from May 5-7. (ANI)