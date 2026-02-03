US Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove urged the Trump admin to strengthen India ties after a new trade deal lowered tariffs to 18%. She criticised past tariffs for hindering cooperation. The deal is linked to India ceasing Russian oil purchases.

Congresswoman Urges Swift Action on US-India Ties

Following the announcement of the India-US trade deal, which lowered tariffs on Indian imports to 18 per cent, US Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove on Monday (local time) urged the Trump administration to act swiftly to strengthen bilateral ties. She also criticised the previous 50 per cent tariffs imposed on India--25 per cent of which was linked to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil--saying they had hindered meaningful cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, Kamlager-Dove said that the 50 per cent tariffs imposed had "tanked a year of meaningful bilateral cooperation" with India, including the annual Quad Leaders' Summit, which was scheduled to take place last year. "Trump's reckless 50% tariffs on India tanked a year of meaningful bilateral cooperation, including a timely gathering of the annual Quad Leaders' Summit. With this long overdue agreement, there is no excuse for continued stagnation in the relationship. The Administration must move rapidly to make up for lost time and deepen important areas of cooperation with India," the Congresswoman said.

Trump Announces Deal, Links it to Russian Oil

Her remark comes after Trump, earlier in the day, said that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal" with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi. In his Truth Social post, Trump referred to his conversation with PM Modi earlier in the day, noting that the Prime Minister was one of his closest friends and a powerful, respected leader of India.

The US President also claimed that PM Modi had agreed to "stop buying Russian oil" and to buy much more from the US. He further noted that India would reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US. "It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO," Trump's post read.

PM Modi Welcomes 'Wonderful Announcement'

Following Trump's post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on X, said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%". "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

White House Confirms Conditions

Meanwhile, a White House official confirmed to ANI that Washington will also drop the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports imposed due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil, noting that India has to "cease, not just reduce, Russian oil purchases."

When asked by ANI whether the tariffs on Indian imports would be lifted in exchange for reducing Russian oil purchases, the official said, "Yes, although the agreement is that India will cease, not just reduce, Russian oil purchases." (ANI)