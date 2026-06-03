US Ambassador Sergio Gor hailed the India-US partnership as the 'most consequential global partnership of the century'. He highlighted deepening ties in the civil nuclear sector, critical minerals, and progress on a bilateral trade deal.

A Consequential Global Partnership

The partnership between India and the United States is "the most consequential global partnership of the century", US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Wednesday and noted that what the two nations accomplish together will shape the future.

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Speaking at the Citi 2026 India Conference in Mumbai, he said the two countries are pushing nuclear sector partnership to new levels. Gor also spoke about the significance of the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's four-day visit to the country last month. "When we send out the highest level of engagement, it sends a direct message to India and to us. Secy Rubio does not travel on any four-day trips. For him to have come to India for four days is an incredible commitment towards what this relationship is," he said.

"We are pushing our civil nuclear sector partnership to new levels. We are looking forward to decades of future cooperation between our civil nuclear sectors. What our two nations accomplish together will shape the future. This is the most consequential global partnership of the century," he added.

Private Sector Commitments

The US Ambassador said that in addition to government-to-government engagement, the US private sector has made significant commitments in India.

"That is the win-win situation that we identify. Amazon plans to invest US$ 35 billion into India by 2030 to advance AI-driven digitalisation. Microsoft has announced a US$17.5 billion investment. Google announced a US$15 billion AI hub in India," he said.

Strategic Pacts and Supply Chains

"Just last week we officially signed the Critical Minerals Framework with India. It is a massive milestone which will help ensure the foundational elements required for advanced technology and energy are available within trusted networks. Together, we will take efforts to protect supply chains from coercive market practices and reduce collective vulnerability to single-source monopolies," he added.

Gor said that in February 2025, just weeks into President Donald Trump's second term, he and PM Modi launched Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technologies - the TRUST initiative. "Under the framework, the US is focused on boosting bilateral cooperation on AI development and expanding trusted supply chains for active pharma ingredients."

He said US imports close to 40% of our generic pharma from India.

Progress on Bilateral Trade Deal

Gor on Tuesday welcomed Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to India as the two countries continue to make progress in finalising the bilateral trade deal. In a post on X the US Ambassador shared that progress is being made under the efforts guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President for deepening the trade and investment linkages between the two countries.

"Always great to see Assistant @USTradeRep Brendan Lynch! Brendan and his team are in town to continue finalizing the interim trade deal. Our efforts are guided by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi's vision of enhancing trade and investment between our countries. Progress is being made!"

The United States and India announced in February this year that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement). The framework reaffirmed the countries' commitment to the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Trump and PM Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains.

The joint statement said that the Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries' partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes. (ANI)

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