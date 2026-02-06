US State Department spokesperson Margaret MacLeod announced a new Free Trade Agreement between India and the US, calling it a step in a long journey. The deal was signed by President Trump and PM Modi. Talks also covered Quad and critical minerals.

India-US Free Trade Agreement Signed

The Free Trade Agreement announced between India and the US is just a step in a long journey ahead between the two countries, said the State Department's Hindustani Spokesperson, Margaret MacLeod.

Speaking to ANI, MacLeod said, "After India agreed to stop the import of Russian oil, President Trump reduced the tariffs on Indian imports from the existing 25%. The Free Trade Agreement announced this week is just a step in our long journey ahead."

Margaret MacLeod continued, "On Monday, President Trump and PM Modi signed a Free Trade Agreement. On Tuesday, Secretary Rubio and EAM S Jaishankar held a meeting, in which they talked about Quad, trade, and cooperation on critical minerals."

Focus on Critical Minerals and Resilient Supply Chains

On 'Critical Minerals Ministerial' meet, MacLeod said that the US is engaged with several nations to ensure a smooth, resilient and trusted supply chain. "Why the US is talking to these 55 nations is to ensure a smooth, resilient and trusted supply chain. Some nations are obstructing existing supply chains. We want to invite investments in mining, refining, processing, and recycling, so that essential industries like security, energy, and defence can acquire critical minerals," she said.

EAM Jaishankar Hails 'Productive' Talks in US

India has extended its support to the Forum on Resource, Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE), a newly launched initiative unveiled at the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial, which succeeds the US-led Mineral Security Partnership, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told ANI on the sidelines of the ministerial in Washington DC.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday (local time) in Washington, DC, the EAM, who is on a three-day visit to the US capital, said the primary purpose of his trip was to attend the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which included participation from over 50 countries. He described the discussions at the ministerial as productive and outcome-oriented, highlighting the growing importance of critical minerals in global supply chains.

During his visit, Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with Rubio and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and noted that with several foreign ministers present in Washington, there were multiple informal interactions and pull-aside discussions to review the state of bilateral ties. (ANI)