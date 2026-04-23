The 4th India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise is underway in Colombo, with the Indian naval vessel INS Nireekshak participating. The week-long exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen maritime cooperation between the two navies.

India and Sri Lanka strengthened their naval partnership during the 4th edition of the diving exercise, which is underway in Colombo. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "4th India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise underway at #Colombo is reinforcing strong Maritime Cooperation and professional camaraderie." It shared how mixed-gas dives off Colombo highlighted precision, skill, and seamless #Interoperability beneath the waves."

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⚓ 𝐈𝐍–𝐒𝐋𝐍 𝐃𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐗 𝟐𝟔 🇮🇳🤝🇱🇰 4th India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise underway at #Colombo is reinforcing strong #MaritimeCooperation and professional camaraderie. Mixed-gas dives off Colombo highlighted precision, skill, and seamless #Interoperability beneath the waves.… https://t.co/v3A5HYBLEJ pic.twitter.com/A42htHVngo — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 23, 2026

India's naval vessel INS Nireekshak arrived at Colombo to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral diving exercise, IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, scheduled from April 21 to April 27. According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, INS Nireekshak arrived at the island nation on April 21.

The week-long exercise will bring together diving teams from the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy to undertake a series of specialised underwater operations and training drills. The initiative is aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening coordination, and facilitating the exchange of best practices between the two maritime forces.

INS Nireekshak's Arrival and Engagements

Upon arrival, INS Nireekshak was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Sri Lankan Navy, complete with a naval band reception. Commanding Officer Commander of INS Nireekshak Cdr Sailesh Tyagi held discussions with Sri Lanka's Rear Admiral SJ Kumara, Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Area, on issues of mutual interest and avenues for deeper cooperation.

Strengthening Cooperation Beyond Drills

Beyond operational engagements, the visit will include social interactions, sports fixtures, and joint yoga sessions designed to foster camaraderie and goodwill between the personnel of both navies.

As part of India's humanitarian outreach, the vessel will also hand over two BHISM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) cubes to Sri Lankan authorities under the government's Aarogya Maitri initiative. These portable medical units are equipped to handle up to 200 emergency cases and come with essential medicines and basic surgical capabilities, as per the release.

In a further step to strengthen maritime security cooperation, the Indian Navy will provide 50,000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition to the Sri Lankan Navy.

The IN-SLN DIVEX exercise underscores the deep-rooted maritime partnership between the two countries and reflects their shared commitment to ensuring stability and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region. The engagement aligns with India's MAHASAGAR vision -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions -- aimed at promoting collective growth and regional security. (ANI)