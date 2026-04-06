Ex-diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni called India's renewed engagement with Iran a 'positive development,' urging New Delhi's active involvement in West Asia. He noted Iran views India as a trusted partner for peace initiatives in the region.

On recent talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, former senior diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni on Monday termed India's renewed engagement a "positive development" and said New Delhi must remain actively involved in the evolving situation in West Asia. He also criticised remarks by US President Donald Trump on Iran.

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In an interview with ANI, he said, "I think India has to be in the picture all the time. We've missed the bus earlier. But as of now, I think we probably will be getting back on our usual position where people cannot ignore us altogether."

Iran Open to Indian Initiative

Soni said several diplomatic efforts are being explored in the region, but noted that existing initiatives have not made progress. "All the other things are being tried. Not just initiative. The initiative should be taken from wherever it can come. Since the peace initiative, which involves Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, is not getting anywhere at all. So they have to try alternate methods," he said.

He added that Iran remains open to India playing a role and continues to see New Delhi as a trusted partner. "And so Iran will be always keen and open to any suggestions or any initiatives which can come. So that is why he may be trying the India angle. See if there is something that India can come forward with ideas and support. Right noises have been given by Iran. Despite provocation, they have been very understanding of India's stand. They have not criticized India at all," he said.

A 'Positive Development' for Indian Diplomacy

"In fact, they have in all their statements and all their initiatives, they are saying that India is a friend, will continue to help them in whatever manner they can, including in the Hormuz Strait," he added. Calling it a potential diplomatic opening, Soni said, "So I think that that is the way I would like to say, it's a positive development. India has to come into the picture and to my mind, India is the one who can play the role because of its past background. It's not as if we're a new kid on the block, no. We have our whole history, our whole foreign policy for the last 70 years shows that we initiate things which can work."

"And since the other initiatives are not working, I think it's a new break which they want to try. Let's hope it succeeds. It's too early to say because it also depends on the ground situation, whether it improves, or it worsens," he noted.

Criticism of Trump's 'Unrealistic' Iran Policy

Reacting to remarks by Donald Trump against Iran, Soni said, "He (Donald Trump) set out a goal which was unrealistic and unfair and bamboozling his way around in the world. When his objectives are not met, he is getting resistance. All his friends and allies are deserting him one after the other. He gets impatient and nervous... His language reflects on the country he represents... He thinks he has won a war. He has not done it..."

"One does not expect Iran to match the strength and the might of two countries, US and Israel... They will bear the loss. Since the conflict is dragging on, it's wearing on the patience of the US president...", he added.