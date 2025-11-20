India's NDMA and Russia's EMERCOM have agreed to cooperate in protecting populations from emergencies. India expressed interest in sending specialists to Russia for advanced training and experience exchange. Further cooperation is planned.

Officials from India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Russia's Ministry of Civil Defence (EMERCOM) reached an agreement to cooperate in the field of protecting the population from emergencies.

Details of the Agreement

The Russian Embassy in a post on social media platform X said that a meeting of representatives of NDMA and EMERCOM was held oon Wednesday. It further mentioned that India expressed interest in sending specialists to Russia for advanced training and experience exchange. The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation including preparations for a meeting between the Russian delegation and representatives of India's Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as holding a series of lectures on interaction during emergencies. "On November 19, the delegation of the #Russia'n #EMERCOM held a meeting with representatives of #India's National Disaster Management Authority" 🇷🇺🇮🇳 On November 19, the delegation of the #Russia’n #EMERCOM held a meeting with representatives of #India’s National Disaster Management Authority @ndmaindia. 👉🏻 https://t.co/BDZxU7yQWR#RussiaIndia#DruzhbaDosti pic.twitter.com/tKi5hI18R0 — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) November 20, 2025

According to a statement shared on Telegram by the Embassy, it was mentioned, "On November 19, the delegation of the Russian EMERCOM held a meeting with representatives of India's National Disaster Management Authority. An agreement was reached to cooperate in the field of protecting the population from emergencies. The Indian side expressed interest in sending specialists to Russia for advanced training and experience exchange. The parties discussed prospects for further cooperation, including preparations for a meeting between the Russian delegation and representatives of India's Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as holding a series of lectures on interaction during emergencies."

Wider Bilateral Cooperation

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nikolai Patrushev, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in New Deli , with both sides discussing ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation and reviewing preparations for the upcoming annual India-Russia Summit scheduled for early December.

Patrushev, who is also the Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia, during his meeting with the Prime Minister, reaffirmed the mutual interest in strengthening maritime capabilities and enhancing collaboration across various areas of strategic partnership between the two nations. (ANI)