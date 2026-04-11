The MEA is coordinating efforts for the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf and West Asia amid airspace restrictions. Aseem R Mahajan stated that 8,43,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India since February 28.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that large-scale coordination efforts are underway to ensure the safety and movement of Indian nationals across the Gulf and West Asia region amid ongoing airspace restrictions and operational disruptions.

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MEA's Coordination and Monitoring Efforts

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan said that "Since February 28, around 8,43,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India", reflecting sustained evacuation and travel facilitation efforts coordinated by Indian missions abroad.

Mahajan said the government continues to closely monitor the evolving situation across the Gulf and West Asia, with a dedicated mechanism in place for rapid coordination. He stated, "We continue to monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Our special control room within the Ministry is operational and is working in tandem with our Missions abroad."

He added that MEA is maintaining continuous coordination with state governments and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure smooth information flow and assistance to returning citizens. "We are in regular contact with the State Governments and Union Territories to share information and coordinate our efforts. Our efforts remain focused on ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of the large Indian community residing in the region," he said.

Mahajan highlighted that Indian missions are operating 24x7 helplines and actively assisting citizens across affected countries. "Our Missions and Posts are operating round-the-clock helplines and are proactively assisting our citizens. Updated advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situations, and consular services," he said.

He also noted that Indian community associations, professional groups, and companies are being engaged to ensure real-time dissemination of information. He said, " Our missions remain actively engaged with Indian community associations, organizations, professional groups, Indian companies, and other stakeholders, providing updates on the status of flights."

Country-Wise Airspace and Flight Status

Despite regional disruptions, Mahajan said, limited commercial and non-scheduled flights continue to operate across several Gulf countries to facilitate the movement of Indian nationals. "Airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between India and the UAE," he said.

Mahajan said that approximately 95 flights from the UAE to India are expected to operate in a single day, while services also continue from Saudi Arabia and Oman to multiple Indian destinations. "Today, around 95 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India, with Qatari airspace partially open. Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 8 to 10 flights to India today," he said while adding that Qatari airspace remains partially open.

However, Kuwaiti airspace remains closed, and airlines including Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating non-scheduled services via Dammam in Saudi Arabia. He said, "Kuwaiti air-space remains closed. Jazeera Airways of Kuwait and Kuwait Airways continue to operate non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India. Due to the airspace closure, we continue to facilitate the travel of Indian nationals from Kuwait, via Saudi Arabia, to India."

He added, "Bahrain's airspace is open. Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has announced that it plans to commence limited flight operations from Bahrain to India. Gulf Air is currently operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations across India. We continue to facilitate the travel of Indian nationals from Bahrain, via Saudi Arabia, to India. "

The MEA also continues evacuation assistance from conflict-affected parts of West Asia. He said, " Our Embassy in Tehran has, thus far, facilitated the movement of 2180 nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. This includes 981 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen."

He further said that in Israeli airspace remains partially open while Iraqi airspace is open. He added, "Israeli airspace is partially open, with restricted flight operations. We continue to facilitate the travel of Indian nationals from Israel, via Georgia and from Egypt to India. Iraqi airspace is open, with restricted flight operations."

He added, "We continue to facilitate the travel of Indian nationals from Iraq--via Jordan and Saudi Arabia--back to India." (ANI)