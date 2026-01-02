Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa hailed India's leadership as indispensable for regional security, acknowledging it as a global superpower. He praised India's support during Sri Lanka's crisis and backed its bid for a UNSC seat.

India's Leadership 'Indispensable' for Regional Security

Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa has said that India's leadership is indispensable for ensuring security and stability in the Indian Ocean region and for maintaining long-term peace across South Asia. Speaking in an exclusive interview from Colombo, Premadasa said that India's national interests and Sri Lanka's national interests clearly converge, creating the foundation for mutual respect, understanding and constructive cooperation between the two neighbours.

Acknowledging India as a global superpower, Premadasa said this reality must be recognised both regionally and internationally. He reiterated his support for India's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, saying it would reflect current global power dynamics.

Premadasa praised the Indian government's recent policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that India has made purposeful efforts to support the Sri Lankan people during times of economic hardship and crisis. He said strong India-Sri Lanka relations have delivered tangible benefits by helping meet the basic economic, social, health and developmental needs of Sri Lankans. "India's leadership in the region is very important. It is indispensable to promoting both regional security and global security," Premadasa said, adding that the bilateral relationship between the two countries is thriving and continues to add value to Sri Lanka.

Views on South Asian Stability and SAARC

Turning to developments in South Asia, Premadasa underlined the importance of political stability in Bangladesh, particularly in the context of upcoming elections. He said stability in Bangladesh would strengthen democracy and ensure that the voice, aspirations and sovereign rights of the Bangladeshi people are reflected through democratic processes. He expressed hope that Bangladesh's elections would be free and fair, resulting in a genuine reflection of the will of the people.

When asked about his views on Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor of the Interim Government, call to revitalise SAARC, Premadasa said multilateral frameworks such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) remain relevant for promoting peace, dialogue and shared prosperity. He said that SAARC has historically provided an important platform for discussion, cooperation and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Emphasising inclusive growth, Premadasa said prosperity must be shared and rooted in social democratic values such as equity, justice and fairness. A functional SAARC, he added, would play a significant role in advancing regional peace, prosperity and long-term stability.

Muhammad Yunus Calls to Revitalise SAARC

Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor of the Interim Government, on Thursday gave a call to revitalise the South-Asian regional grouping SAARC, as several leaders were present in Dhaka to pay tributes on the demise of former Bangladesh PM Begum Khaleda Zia. Yunus on Thursday said that "the SAARC spirit is alive and well", citing the strong presence and solidarity shown by South Asian nations at the funeral of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Yunus said he was deeply moved by the respect demonstrated by SAARC member states for the three-time Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the world's second female Muslim head of government", the post said.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a regional intergovernmental organisation and geopolitical union of states in South Asia. Its member states are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The post noted that high-level delegations from across South Asia attended the funeral in Dhaka. These included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Nepal's Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Maldives Minister of Higher Education and Labour Ali Haider Ahmed and the Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Yunus also recalled his attempt to convene an informal gathering of SAARC leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The post noted that the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh were a key focus of discussions, with Yunus stating that Bangladesh is prepared to hold free, fair, and peaceful elections on February 12. (ANI)