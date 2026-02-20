IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong lauded India for hosting the first AI summit in the Global South. He stressed that AI must serve humanity and democracy over profits, and called for inclusive global discussions involving both North and South.

Stressing that Artificial Intelligence must serve humanity beyond commercial interests, Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), said AI should be leveraged to strengthen democratic processes, protect human rights and improve people's lives, rather than merely generate profits.

India Praised for Hosting First Global South AI Summit

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Summit 2026 in the national capital, Chungong commended the Government of India for hosting the first such AI summit in the Global South, calling it a significant and timely initiative. "I must commend the Government of India for hosting this very important summit on artificial intelligence. In so doing, they are hosting the first such summit in the Global South, which is something very important for us because the conversation on artificial intelligence needs to have global inputs and not just from certain parts of the world," he said.

He emphasised that discussions on AI must reflect perspectives from both developed and developing nations to ensure legitimacy and inclusivity in global governance frameworks. "For the first time, we are seeing a country from the Global South hosting such a summit, and I believe that the deliberations can only be enriched and legitimised by the contribution of both the North and the South. This is something that is very important for me," he added.

'Move from Profits to People-Centric AI'

Chungong underlined the need to shift the global narrative around AI from profit-driven motives to people-centric outcomes. "We need to move from considering artificial intelligence as just an opportunity to make money, to acquire profits, but also to see how artificial intelligence impacts the lives of the people, how it impacts democratic processes, how it impacts human rights and other aspects of human lives. This summit gives us that opportunity to have that conversation, something that I welcome very much," he said.

Optimism for Indo-African Cooperation

On Indo-African cooperation in the AI sector, the IPU Secretary General expressed optimism about long-term strategic ties, noting India's strong technological foundation. "India has a track record of technological advancement. Africa can only benefit from tapping into the resources that India has already mobilised. I have a very positive outlook when it comes to Indo-African ties," he said.

Chungong further stated that India has consistently demonstrated solidarity with fellow countries of the Global South and is well-positioned to share its expertise and experience in emerging technologies. "I believe that India, as always, will continue to demonstrate solidarity with fellow countries of the South and also make available their experience and expertise gathered in this particular area," he added.

The India AI Summit 2026 has brought together global leaders, policymakers and experts to deliberate on inclusive, responsible and people-centric AI development, with a strong focus on collaboration between the Global North and South. (ANI)