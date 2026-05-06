India has invested a record-breaking $20.5 billion in the US at the Select USA 2026 Summit, the single largest amount from any country. The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs celebrated the historic deals in tech and manufacturing.

India's Record-Breaking Investment at SelectUSA 2026

The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) announced on Wednesday that India's investments announced at the Select USA Investment Summit are the single largest amount from any country in 2026. In a post on X, the SCA said, "India is investing in America at Select USA! India-US Historic deals in tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals announced today have unlocked over $20.5 billion in investment. This is a RECORD-BREAKING moment: Indian investments at Select USA 2026 represent the single largest amount from any country in 2026." https://x.com/State_SCA/status/2052031510580957560?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"India sends large delegation to SelectUSA with huge results! US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs was thrilled to welcome them. This is the U.S.-India partnership in action!" https://x.com/State_SCA/status/2052031829364879555?s=20

The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor said India invested a record USD 20.5 billion in the United States at the 2026 Select USA Summit. In a post on X, Gor said, "India goes big at SelectUSA 2026! Celebrating a RECORD $20.5 BILLION of investments in the United States from Indian companies at the 2026 Select USA Summit. The message is clear: it pays to invest in America. Strong markets, trusted partners, and real returns for American workers and communities." https://x.com/USAndIndia/status/2051987843464220873?s=20

Aiming for $500 Billion in Bilateral Trade

"I am proud to advance our goal to double U.S.-India bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Through fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade, we're attracting world-class investment to the United States and creating shared prosperity for both nations," the US Embassy in India quoted Gor as saying at the Select USA 2026 kick-off reception in New Delhi. https://x.com/USAndIndia/status/2051965197078937881?s=20

America 'Open for Business'

Earlier, the Embassy said that at the 2026 Select USA Investment Summit, they are connecting global investors with unmatched commercial opportunities across the United States. https://x.com/USAndIndia/status/2051959213455200712?s=20

In a post on X, the Embassy had said, "America is OPEN FOR BUSINESS! At the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit, we're connecting global investors with unmatched commercial opportunities across the United States. From cutting-edge innovation and world-class infrastructure to vast market potential, the United States remains the world's premier destination for investment and growth, where bold ideas deliver long-term success. The future is being built in America!" (ANI)