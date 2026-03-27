The Indian and Philippines armies held their inaugural army-to-army staff talks in Manila from March 25-27. The discussions focused on enhancing defence cooperation, interoperability, joint exercises, and defence industry collaboration.

The Indian Army and the Philippines Army recently conducted army-to-army staff talks in Manila from March 25 to March 27, with the aim of enhancing defence cooperation and improving interoperability between the two forces.

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The talks were designed to strengthen the relationship between the two armies and explore avenues for joint exercises, delegation visits, and greater collaboration on various defence matters. The discussions highlighted the importance of reciprocal exchanges to bolster military training engagements and facilitate mutual understanding on key defence strategies.

Scope of Discussions and Collaboration

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) shared the details, stating: "#DefenceCooperation The inaugural Army-to-Army Staff Talks (#AAST) between the #IndianArmy and the #PhilippinesArmy were held in Manila, #Philippines, from 25 to 27 March 2026. The discussions focused on establishing a framework to enhance interoperability through joint exercises, reciprocal delegation visits to identify avenues for expanding training engagements, subject matter expert exchanges and defence industry collaboration. The AAST delegation also called on Maj Gen Efren Florendo Morados, Vice Commander of the Philippines Army and deliberated on fostering #DefenceCooperation between the two armies"

Strengthening Strategic Partnership in the Indo-Pacific

As part of the talks, the Indian delegation also paid a visit to Major General Efren Florendo Morados, Vice Commander of the Philippines Army. The discussions during this visit centred on deepening bilateral defence ties and fostering closer collaboration between the two armies.

The staff talks underscore a growing partnership between India and the Philippines in the defence sector, with an emphasis on increasing joint operations and boosting military cooperation. The countries are working towards reinforcing their defence ties at a time when regional security dynamics continue to evolve.

This collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. With both armies exploring areas such as subject matter expert exchanges and defence industry collaborations, the staff talks mark a significant step in enhancing the strategic partnership between India and the Philippines. (ANI)