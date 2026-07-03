Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet ships, led by RAdm Alok Ananda, visited Singapore, paying homage at the Kranji War Memorial. They also met the Singapore Navy's Fleet Commander to discuss strengthening the maritime defence partnership.

In a solemn ceremony, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Alok Ananda along with the Commanding Officers of visiting Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet ships paid homage at the Kranji War Memorial on Friday. In a post on X, Indian High Commission in Singapore said, "Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet Ships visiting Singapore. Bridges of Friendship. In a solemn ceremony, FOCEF RAdm Alok Ananda along with the Commanding Officers of visiting Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet ships paid homage at the Kranji War Memorial, Singapore honouring the fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice defending shared values of freedom and peace. They also interacted with Colonel Ang Chun Hou Bertram, Fleet Commander, Republic of Singapore Navy. Their discussion focused on further strengthening maritime defence partnership between Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy." https://x.com/HCI_Singapore/status/2072914849877864948?s=20

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Strengthening Maritime Partnerships

Indian Naval Ships Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti, led by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of their operational deployment to South East Asia. Indian High Commission in Singapore said the visit reflects India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the region. In a post on X, it said, "Bridges of Friendship: Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti, led by RAdm Alok Ananda, FOCEF arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore as part of their operational deployment to South East Asia. As we celebrate 2026 as ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, the visit reflects India's commitment to strengthening maritime partnerships in the region in line with its Act East Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR." https://x.com/HCI_Singapore/status/2072507892419424658?s=20

Joint Naval Drill with Royal Thai Navy

Earlier on July 1, Indian Naval Ships Udaygiri, Shakti and Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet participated in PASSEX- an ad-hoc joint naval drill conducted by allied or friendly navies when their paths cross at sea- with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip. https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2072215613033042176?s=20

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability."