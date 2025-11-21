The maiden Indian Navy-Tanzania Navy Staff Talks concluded in Dar es Salaam, focusing on future maritime engagements. Separately, INS Sahyadri participated in the high-tempo sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2025, conducting various naval drills.

India, Tanzania Conclude Maiden Naval Staff Talks

The maiden edition of Indian Navy - Tanzania People's Defence Force Navy Staff Talks was successfully concluded at Dar es Salaam, in Tanzania, an official said.

A navy spokesperson said in a post on X, "Talks were dedicated to mapping the future course of bilateral maritime engagements, advancing ongoing cooperation and promoting a coordinated approach to #MaritimeSecurity" https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1991405586135789786?s=20 "Maiden Edition of #IndianNavy - Tanzania People's Defence Force Navy Staff Talks were successfully concluded on #18Nov 25 at Dar es Salaam. Co-Chaired by RAdm Srinivas Maddula, ACNS (FCI) & Cmde FJ Mwasikolile, Naval Operations & Training Officer #TPDF Navy," the post added.

INS Sahyadri in Exercise Malabar 2025

Meanwhile, indigenously designed and constructed, the Indian Navy's Guided Missile Stealth Frigate, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2025 from November 13 to November 17 during which operations such as Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment, and cross-deck helicopter operations were conducted.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated on Wednesday that the four-day high-tempo exercise also included Sea Rider exchanges among participating ships to share best practices and enhance mutual understanding among naval personnel.

INS Sahyadri was at Guam in the Northern Pacific for participation in the multilateral Exercise Malabar-2025. (ANI)