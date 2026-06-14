The Indian diaspora in Slovakia is excited for PM Modi's historic visit, the first by an Indian PM since the country's independence. They anticipate it will strengthen bilateral relations and boost cooperation in medical research and trade.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Slovakia have expressed excitement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, saying it is a significant moment that will strengthen India-Slovakia relations. A diaspora member, Vinay, said this would be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence and described it as a significant step for both countries, noting the growing Indian community in the country over the past few years.

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Another member of the diaspora, Sachin Gulati, a cancer research scientist, said the visit presents an important opportunity to boost cooperation, especially in medical research, and could help initiate new India-Slovakia bilateral projects. "I am a research scientist here at the Cancer Research Institute. There had never been such an event here...When we heard of PM Modi's visit, we all became very excited. It is a huge opportunity for us. It is very important because several EU projects have come to us recently, and we keep getting national projects, but India-Slovakia bilateral projects in medical research should also begin. PM Modi is coming here, and this too will begin, I think," Gulati said.

Official Visit Details

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, PM Modi will pay a State Visit to the Slovak Republic from June 14 to 16. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with Prime Minister Fico and explore new avenues of cooperation. He will also meet President Pellegrini. The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing. (ANI)