Since early 2026, the Indian Consulate in Shanghai, led by Pratik Mathur, has bolstered ties with eastern China. Through targeted engagements, it has advanced India's 3Ts agenda (Trade, Technology, Tourism) and strengthened Global South solidarity.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai, under the leadership of Consul General Shri Pratik Mathur, has carried out a wide-ranging and purposeful programme of engagements with Chinese municipal authorities, industry representatives, think tanks and international partners. These initiatives have steadily strengthened educational, cultural, business and people-to-people linkages between India and the dynamic cities of eastern China while directly supporting India's 3Ts priorities of Trade, Technology and Tourism and reinforcing solidarity among Global South nations.

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Engagements with Municipal Authorities

Outreach to local governments has formed a strong foundation. In Shanghai, Consul General Pratik Mathur met Mayor Gong Zheng on the sidelines of the inauguration of the SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases. The conversation built upon the positive momentum generated by the SCO Summit in Tianjin and the resumption of direct air links, reaffirming commitments to expanded bilateral and multilateral cooperation under SCO and BRICS frameworks with emphasis on connectivity and people-to-people ties. Consul General also met Bao Xianping, Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Ningbo Municipal People's Government. Discussions highlighted the vibrant community of Indian medical students at Ningbo Medical University, the historic Ayuwang (Asoka) Temple, the only ancient temple in China named after Emperor Ashoka and home to sacred Buddhist relics, and the robust economic linkages anchored by Ningbo's world-class port, active Indian traders and growing mutual investment opportunities. Consul General also hosted Ding Qijie, Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shaoxing Municipal People's Government, spotlighting the remarkable contributions of the 1,500-strong Indian diaspora to the local textile trade, economy and cultural exchanges, while exploring enhanced consular services and community welfare.

Focus on Strategic Sectors

Parallel engagements have focused on sectors of strategic interest to India. In agriculture and food security, Consul General met office bearers of the Agrochemical Federation of India participating in the China International Agrochemical & Crop Protection Exhibition (CAC 2026). Both sides underlined India's strong focus on sustainable development and resilient global supply chains, with over 500 Indian exhibitors and participants reinforcing the country's central role in agrarian advancement. Civil aviation received dedicated attention through a meeting with the Air India Asia-Pacific team led by Dilip Baruah, where Shanghai's emergence as a critical connectivity hub linking India and eastern China was reviewed. In technology and innovation, Consul General held productive discussions with Carrie Suen of Ant Group on fintech, digital economy opportunities and sustainable solutions that empower the Global South, while also highlighting China's participation in India's upcoming AI Impact Summit as a reflection of deepening global collaborations. The textile sector benefited from the strong presence of the Indian business community in Shaoxing, and India's participation in the upcoming CIIE 2026 was announced as a major platform to showcase the country's fastest-growing economy and global competitiveness.

Strengthening Cultural and Academic Ties

Soft power and cultural diplomacy have remained equally prominent. Consul General felicitated young achiever Yashvi Kabra for her initiatives in bringing Indian cinema closer to Chinese audiences through platforms such as Xiaohongshu, while also meeting the Shanghai Marathi Mandal to prepare for community celebrations of Gudi Padwa. Think-tank outreach included constructive exchanges with Benjamin Reichenbach of the prominent German think-tank Friedrich Ebert Stiftung and Mattia Marino of the Italian think-tank European House - Ambrosetti on the transformative potential of the India-EU FTA and India's emergence as a preferred international partner. Academic and scientific ties were advanced through meetings with Prof. Huang Jing of Shanghai International Studies University on international relations and regional stability, and with Dr. Cao Wenming of the Shanghai Food Industry Research Institute on food standards and safety.

A special gathering hosted at the Consulate brought together Consul Generals from Cuba, Serbia and Honduras, fostering the spirit of solidarity and shared aspirations among Global South nations.

Advancing India's 3Ts Agenda

Across all these engagements, Consul General Pratik Mathur has consistently underscored how city-level partnerships, sectoral cooperation and cultural initiatives directly advance India's 3Ts agenda: strengthening trade through port synergies, exhibitions and business networks, accelerating technology collaboration via fintech, AI and scientific exchanges, as well as expanding tourism through improved air connectivity, heritage links and vibrant people-to-people contacts. These efforts by CGI Shanghai have showcased India's rich heritage, innovation and global outlook while promoting deeper mutual understanding and mutually beneficial partnerships across eastern China. (ANI)