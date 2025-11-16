India's Consul General in New York met a DICCI delegation to boost business opportunities for Dalit entrepreneurs. EAM S Jaishankar also visited, chairing a Consul Generals Conference to review India-US ties and meeting UNSG Antonio Guterres.

India's Consul General in New York, Binaya Pradhan met a delegation from the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed strengthening of business opportunities for entrepreneurs of DICCI. In a post on X, the Consulate stated, "Consul General Binaya Pradhan met a Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation led by Milind Kamble and Mr. Sanjiv Dangi. The discussion focused on strengthening business opportunities for entrepreneurs of DICCI in the US-India economic cooperation."

EAM Jaishankar Reviews India-US Ties in New York

Earlier on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the Consul Generals Conference and appreciated the Embassy and Consulates for strengthening India-US ties. He reviewed bilateral ties with the US.

In a post on X, he said, "Chaired a Consul Generals Conference in New York today, attended by Embassy of India in Washington DC, Consulate General of India in New York, Consulate General of India in Los Angeles, Consulate General of India in Seattle, Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Consulate General of India in Atlanta, Consulate General of India in Houston, Consulate General of India in Chicago and Consulate General of India in Boston. Reviewed our bilateral ties and support for diaspora activities. Appreciate the commitment and efforts of our Embassy and Consulates to strengthening the India-US partnership."

The Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X, "Team CGI New York was honoured to welcome External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. His vision, guidance and leadership strengthen our commitment to work for the India-USA partnership."

Jaishankar Meets UN Secretary-General

Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Thursday and discussed the current global order, regional flashpoints and the role of multilateralism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he valued Guterres' assessment of global developments and thanked him for his "clear and consistent support" for India's growth. "Good to meet with UNSG @antonioguterres in New York today. Valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots. Thank him for clear and consistent support for India's growth and development. Look forward to welcoming him in India," he wrote.

