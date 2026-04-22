Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi was hosted at India House in Washington DC. His visit, which also included a Guard of Honour in Hawaii, aims to strengthen India-US defence ties for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Indian ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Tuesday (local time) hosted the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi at India House, ahead of the Army chief's upcoming engagements in Washington DC.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the United States said, "Ambassador hosted COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, at India House today, ahead of his upcoming engagements in Washington DC." Ambassador hosted COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, at India House today, ahead of his upcoming engagements in Washington DC. The visit, which is taking place soon after the recent visits by CNS and CAS, continues the high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and the… pic.twitter.com/iOhhEMNeEt — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) April 22, 2026

Strengthening India-US Defence Ties

The visit, according to the embassy, "continues the high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and the US."

Highlighting the broader context of the India-US defence cooperation, the embassy said, "The visit, which is taking place soon after the recent visits by CNS and CAS, continues the high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and the US."

Emphasising the strategic importance of the visit in terms of the Indo-Pacific region, it further stated, " It is expected to further cement the India-US defence ties - a cornerstone of our comprehensive global strategic partnership - towards ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

COAS Honoured in Hawaii

Earlier on Monday (local time), General Upendra Dwivedi, India's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), was honoured with a formal Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, marking a significant milestone in his high-level visit to the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC). The visit underscores the growing strategic alignment between New Delhi and Washington as both nations look to bolster security architecture across the Indo-Pacific.

General Dwivedi engaged in extensive deliberations with General Ronald P Clark, Commanding General of USARPAC, alongside other senior military leadership. Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said that COAS Dwivedi also held discussions on promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army Pacific. He held discussions with General Ronald P. Clark Commanding General @USARPAC, and other senior leaders, focusing on strengthening India-US Defence Cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific", the ADGPI said.

Beyond the boardroom, the COAS undertook an aerial tour of Oahu Island. This survey provided the General with a firsthand look at the US military's training ecosystem, observing the sophisticated infrastructure used for jungle and littoral warfare training and multi-domain readiness, gaining insights into how the U.S. integrates land, air, sea, cyber, and space capabilities to maintain operational dominance.

His visit comes shortly after Air Chief Marshal Singh was hosted by US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach at the Pentagon on April 10. (ANI)