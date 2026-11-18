Indian Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela met Nepal PM Balendra Shah to coordinate an upcoming high-level visit to India. The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties and reviewed support provided during the recent Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi flood relief.

Indian Ambassador Meets Nepal PM to Discuss Upcoming Visit to India

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 18 (ANI): Newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela on Wednesday called on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and discussed preparations for the latter's forthcoming visit to India, according to an official statement shared by the Indian Embassy in Nepal. During the meeting, Ambassador Dalela conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Nepali counterpart and shared details of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming high-level visit.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Nepal said, "Ambassador @SudhakarDalela called on Rt. Hon. Mr. Balendra Shah, Prime Minister of Nepal, today. Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and shared details of ongoing preparations for the forthcoming high-level visit."

Rt. Hon. PM Balendra Shah conveyed his gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the support extended after the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi flood. Thank you, Rt. Hon. PM, for your valuable guidance and perspective on advancing unique ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Nepal. Committed to working together to further deepen close 🇮🇳🇳🇵partnership rooted in deep cultural and civilisational linkages and strong people to people connect. @PM_Nepal_ @MEAIndia @MofaNepal — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) November 18, 2026

The embassy further stated that Prime Minister Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India for the assistance extended to Nepal following the floods in the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi region. "Rt. Hon. PM Balendra Shah conveyed his gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi and the Government of India for the support extended after the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi flood," the post read. The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on strengthening the longstanding relationship between India and Nepal, with the Indian Ambassador thanking Shah for his guidance and perspective on advancing bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, according to a readout issued by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers of Nepal, Shah congratulated Dalela on his recent appointment as India's Ambassador to Nepal and extended his best wishes for a successful tenure. During their interaction, Shah also enquired about the preparations for his forthcoming visit to India. Dalela informed the Nepali side that the agenda for the visit had been finalised and that authorities on both sides were working to ensure a productive engagement. The upcoming visit is expected to provide an opportunity for the two neighbouring countries to review their bilateral relationship and explore avenues for further cooperation.