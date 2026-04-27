India and Kenya signed a customs cooperation MoU between CBIC and KRA during the 10th Joint Trade Committee meeting in Nairobi. This pact aims to enhance customs cooperation, enable faster goods clearance, and boost bilateral trade.

India and Kenya on Monday strengthened their economic partnership with the signing of a key customs cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the 10th India-Kenya Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting, which was held after a gap of seven years at the Commerce Secretary level.

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MoU to Enhance Customs Cooperation

According to a statement issued by the High Commission of India in Nairobi, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the exchange of pre-arrival information for goods was signed between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). The agreement was signed by CBIC Member Yogendra Garg and KRA Commissioner General Lilian Nyawanda in the presence of Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Kenya's Principal Secretary for Trade Regina Akoth Ombam.

The MoU is aimed at enhancing customs cooperation, enabling faster clearance of goods, improving risk management systems, and facilitating smoother bilateral trade between the two countries. "MoU on exchange of pre-arrival information for goods signed between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) at the sidelines of the 10th India-Kenya Joint Trade Committee meeting in Nairobi today. The MoU was signed by Shri Yogendra Garg, Member, CBIC, and Dr Lilian Nyawanda, Commissioner General, KRA, in the presence of Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Principal Secretary for Trade Ms Regina Akoth Ombam. The agreement will enhance customs cooperation, enable faster clearances, improve risk management, and facilitate smoother bilateral trade between India and Kenya," the High Commission stated.. MoU on exchange of pre-arrival information for goods signed between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) at the sidelines of the 10th 🇮🇳-🇰🇪 Joint Trade Committee meeting in Nairobi today. The MoU was signed by Shri Yogendra… https://t.co/DWtgSKnvKJ pic.twitter.com/uX9M7zSmUq — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) April 27, 2026

JTC Meeting Resumes After Seven Years

The development came as the 10th India-Kenya Joint Trade Committee meeting commenced in Nairobi, co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Agrawal and Principal Secretary for Trade of Kenya Regina Akoth Ombam. The meeting marked the resumption of structured dialogue at the Commerce Secretary level after seven years.

As per a separate statement on X by the High Commission, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral economic engagement, including boosting trade, improving market access, and addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers. Key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, digital public infrastructure, fintech, energy--including renewable energy--and manufacturing featured prominently in the talks. "The 10th Meeting of the India-Kenya Joint Trade Committee started at Nairobi today, co-chaired by Commerce Secretary of India Rajesh Agrawal and Principal Secretary for Trade of Kenya, Ms Regina Akoth Ombam. Both sides held comprehensive discussions on enhancing bilateral trade, improving market access, addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, digital public infrastructure, fintech, energy, including Renewable Energy and manufacturing," the post read.

The 10th Meeting of the 🇮🇳–🇰🇪 Joint Trade Committee started at Nairobi today, co-chaired by Commerce Secretary of India @RajeshAgrawal94 and Principal Secretary for Trade of Kenya Ms Regina Akoth Ombam. Both sides held comprehensive discussions on enhancing bilateral trade,… pic.twitter.com/dkCC9lDSO3 — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) April 27, 2026

Future Economic Partnership

The two sides also assessed progress in development partnership initiatives and explored enhanced cooperation in logistics, infrastructure planning, and capacity building.

Reaffirming their commitment to a more diversified and future-oriented economic partnership, India and Kenya agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms to facilitate trade, resolve pending issues, and encourage greater business-to-business engagement.

"The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to a more diversified, balanced and future-oriented economic partnership and agreed to take forward institutional mechanisms to facilitate trade, resolve pending issues, and promote greater business-to-business engagement," the post added.

(ANI)