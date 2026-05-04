EAM S Jaishankar, on his first visit to Jamaica, penned an op-ed describing India-Jamaica ties as a 'story of continuity and change'. He highlighted shared values, a strong diaspora, and growing diplomatic and economic engagement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, currently on an official visit to Jamaica, his first since he took charge as EAM, penned down an op-ed over India and Jamaican ties calling it a relationship of "story of continuity and change".

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A Relationship of 'Continuity and Change'

The piece which has been published in the Jamaican national daily The Gleaner, Jaishankar described the relationship between the two countries as one anchored in shared democratic values, historical ties, and a strong Indian diaspora presence dating back 180 years. Referring to Jamaica's global cultural icons, including Usain Bolt, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Chris Gayle, and Michael Holding, Jaishankar said these associations reflect a deeper connection between the two nations as members of the Commonwealth and the Global South.

Jaishankar noted that India and Jamaica are both pluralistic societies, democracies, and market economies shaped by colonial experiences. He emphasised that the Indian diaspora remains a "living bridge" between the countries, tracing the connection back to the arrival of Indian indentured workers aboard the Blundell Hunter in 1845 at Old Harbour Bay.

He said Indian cultural traditions, including Diwali, Phagwa and Hosay celebrations, along with foods such as curry and roti, have become integrated into Jamaican society, reflecting the country's multicultural identity.

The minister also pointed to growing diplomatic and economic engagement between the two countries, citing the 2022 visit of former President Ram Nath Kovind to Jamaica and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness's 2024 trip to India. Jaishankar highlighted India's support to Jamaica during the COVID-19 pandemic and after Hurricane Melissa, including the supply of vaccines, medical equipment, solar lamps, food items and disaster relief assistance. He also referenced Jamaica's participation in India-backed initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

On economic ties, Jaishankar said bilateral trade between the two nations has crossed USD 100 million in recent years, while stressing that cooperation potential remains much larger in sectors including pharmaceuticals, engineering, digital technologies, renewable energy, agriculture and healthcare. He added that India's development experience and digital transformation could offer valuable lessons for Jamaica, while also calling for deeper cooperation in education, tourism, sports and people-to-people exchanges.

On the sports front, Jaishankar mentioned of a digital score board gifted by India for Sabina Park here. He also expressed his desire to visit Sabina Park. "A venue that I remember from the cricket commentaries of my youth," he wrote for The Gleaner.

"The India-Jamaica relationship is, ultimately, a story of continuity and change, anchored in a shared past, energised by present cooperation, and oriented towards a future of greater possibilities," Jaishankar wrote.

Jaishankar's Three-Nation Caribbean Tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Jamaica on Saturday for his first official visit to the Caribbean nation, where he is expected to engage with the country's leadership, business community and members of the Indian diaspora. "Pleased to arrive in Kingston for my first visit to Jamaica," Jaishankar said on X. He added, "Touched by the warm welcome extended by Foreign Minister Kamina J Smith." Jaishankar also said he looked forward to discussions during the two-day visit, stating, "Look forward to engaging with the Jamaican leadership, business community, and members of the Indian diaspora over the next two days."

Jaishankar has embarked on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nations. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit is from May 2 to May 10.

MEA stated that the visit underscores India's close historical and cultural ties with the three countries, particularly due to the presence of Girmitiya communities. During the visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet the leadership of the three nations and hold discussions with his counterparts on a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The ministry said the visit is aimed at sustaining the momentum of India's political engagement with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, while further strengthening longstanding and friendly ties. It also reflects a shared commitment to South-South cooperation and development. "During the visit, EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement read.

"This visit of EAM is envisaged to continue the momentum of India's political engagements with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago and boost our longstanding and friendly relations with these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development," it added. In addition to official meetings, the External Affairs Minister is expected to engage with prominent business leaders and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the three countries. (ANI)