PM Modi announced that India-France industrial ties will deepen by 2026, with India showcasing tech solutions at 'India Innovates 2026'. He also urged industry leaders to join the Atal Innovation Mission. President Macron highlighted strong defence and space ties.

PM Modi on Deepening Ties and Innovation

At the India-France Innovation Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in 2026, India-France relations will deepen in the industrial sector. PM Modi said that India will showcase its solutions to combat global challenges. He said, "This is a very special year for India-France relations. People-to-people exchanges will deepen, and industry-to-industry partnerships will expand. In June 2026, under India Innovates 2026 in France, we will showcase to the world the best Indian tech startups that are creating solutions to global challenges like health, climate, and security."

Invitation to Atal Innovation Mission

PM Modi invited all industry stalwarts to join the Atal Innovation mission-"the largest grassroots innovation mission in the world." He said, "Our Atal Innovation Mission will complete a decade on February 24th and in this time, it has become one of the largest grassroots innovation missions in the world. Our more than 10,000 Tinkering Labs are working with over 10 million student innovators today. More than 100 incubators and several EdTech startups are also associated with this mission. I would also like to make a special request to all the industry captains present here today that you must definitely join the Atal Innovation Mission."

Strengthening the Innovation Ecosystem

PM Modi noted that India is pioneering women-led research and innovation, and the importance of innovation was highlighted in this year's budget too. "The journey towards a developed India needs the engine of innovation. Therefore, in this year's budget, we have also laid emphasis on strengthening the innovation ecosystem. To strengthen content creation, content creator labs will be created in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges. We are working on mission mode in AI, quantum, biotech, semiconductor and clean energy. Along with this, we will promote innovation in every sector like textiles, chemicals, sports goods, precision tools, electronics, infrastructure. We are very proud that India is becoming a shining example of women-led research and innovation," he said.

Macron on Bilateral Cooperation

Defence and Technology Transfer

French President Emmanuel Macron, while addressing the press, said that the defence cooperation between India and France is growing stronger. He said, "Whether it's the Rafale, submarines, or the engines for fifth-generation fighter jets, there are many areas where we are working together with India. We believe in technology transfer, and we have tried to do the same, as you desired. We both believe in strategic autonomy. You mentioned the defence sector, and I also spoke about it."

Space Sector and Global Challenges

Macron added that they are working together even in the space sector. "But there are many other areas where our thinking is shared, even in the field of space. Our relationship in these areas has been excellent for many years. They have grown significantly stronger, and that's why, when we're hosting a summit in France in July, we've invited India to the space sector. We're also working on a common roadmap to address global challenges and find a path for the world that's distinct from hegemony," he said.

Aeronautics, Rail and the 'Innovation Year'

"Aeronautics is also a key area, and the high-speed rail network is another area where we're emerging as a reliable partner...We want to ensure the best technology transfer and to achieve this, we are inaugurating the Innovation Year today with the Prime Minister of India. We want our investors, whether they are our startups, our companies, our R&D centres, or other centres, to work together," he added.

Macron also said that France is with India in its fight against terrorism. He said, "We want to keep up our fight against terrorism as well, and we reject all terrorist groups. 2026 will further accelerate our relationship. You are chairing BRICS. France is chairing G7. I have invited PM Modi to the G7 summit."

Macron arrived in India earlier in the day in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Now India and France have decided to elevate their strategic partnership to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership. (ANI)