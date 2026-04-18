Bangladesh showcased its traditional handloom textiles in New Delhi, highlighting shared craftsmanship with India. Concurrently, the country began receiving an additional 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India via the cross-border Friendship Pipeline.

Bangladesh Showcases Traditional Textiles in Delhi

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah on Friday showcased traditional handloom textiles from Bangladesh at an event in the national capital, highlighting shared cultural heritage and craftsmanship between the two countries.

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Speaking to ANI at the Saree Weaving Exposition, Hamidullah said the collection represented some of Bangladesh's finest traditional weaves and underlined their cultural significance. "We have brought some of the finest traditional handloom weaves from Bangladesh. Interestingly, from across a river called the Yamuna. Basically, it's the Brahmaputra in Bangladesh on two sides...Each piece here is a handloom weave...It's to tell people of craftsmanship, of our commonalities, of the crafts, because crafts actually are struggling, not only in Bangladesh, but in many other parts of the world," he said.

India Boosts Diesel Supply to Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has begun receiving an additional 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India through a cross-border pipeline, officials familiar with the development said on Friday, Dhaka Tribune reported. The fresh consignment is being delivered to the Parbatipur Padma Oil depot as part of ongoing fuel imports aimed at ensuring a steady supply.

"Another 5,000 tons of diesel has stated coming to Parbatipur Padma Oil depot from India through the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline," Parbatipur Padma Oil depot Manager Md Ahsan Habib Chowdhury said, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

He added that the Parbatipur Rail Head depot started receiving the latest supply from the morning of April 16, according to Dhaka Tribune.

According to officials from the ministry, Bangladesh had earlier received 8,000 tonnes of diesel at the Parbatipur depot from Numaligarh in India on April 14, following a supply of 22,000 tonnes in March, as per a report by Dhaka Tribune.

Sources said that a total of 30,000 tonnes of diesel had reached the Parbatipur depot from Numaligarh between March and April 14, Dhaka Tribune reported.

As per Dhaka Tribune, depot authorities indicated that further supplies are expected in the coming days, with another 7,000 tonnes of diesel set to arrive from Numaligarh Refinery Limited within the next four to five days.

Overall, Bangladesh is expected to receive around 25,000 tonnes of diesel from India during April, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"The government is continuing to import diesel from India through pipelines to maintain normal fuel stocks and ensure uninterrupted supply," the depot manager said, as per Dhaka Tribune.

To facilitate smooth operations and uninterrupted fuel distribution, the depot remained open on Friday despite it being a public holiday, he added, Dhaka Tribune reported. (ANI)